Trumpists, Here Are Your Terms of Surrender. Also, Fuck You.

CATACLYSMIC DEFEAT
opinion

Photo Illustration by Kelly Caminero/The Daily Beast

There’s no repairing the damage he’s done until you confess to the normalization and rationalizations that let him bring us to the edge of a conspiracy-driven insurrection.

Rick Wilson

Editor-at-Large

Donald Trump is a war leader who failed. Before he was the leader of a failed insurrection, he was a man who’d stoked the violent and unstable tendencies of his most fanatic supporters into a hot flame that came dangerously close to incinerating the Republic.

It’s time for Donald Trump and his allies to surrender unconditionally, permanently, and without another goddamn word about a “stolen” election.

On September 2nd, 1945, representatives of the Japanese Imperial Government stood on the hot teak deck of the USS Missouri in Tokyo Bay. Their war was over.