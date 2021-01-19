Trumpists, Here Are Your Terms of Surrender. Also, Fuck You.
CATACLYSMIC DEFEAT
There’s no repairing the damage he’s done until you confess to the normalization and rationalizations that let him bring us to the edge of a conspiracy-driven insurrection.
Donald Trump is a war leader who failed. Before he was the leader of a failed insurrection, he was a man who’d stoked the violent and unstable tendencies of his most fanatic supporters into a hot flame that came dangerously close to incinerating the Republic.
It’s time for Donald Trump and his allies to surrender unconditionally, permanently, and without another goddamn word about a “stolen” election.
On September 2nd, 1945, representatives of the Japanese Imperial Government stood on the hot teak deck of the USS Missouri in Tokyo Bay. Their war was over.