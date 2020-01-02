Trump’s 2020 Campaign Raised $46 Million in Fourth Quarter
President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign raised a hefty $46 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, according to figures released Thursday. The sum blew every Democratic candidate out the water—Bernie Sanders topped that field by raising $34.5 million in the final three months of last year. A Trump campaign official told Reuters that it begins election year with a campaign war chest of $102.7 million, which will help Trump’s bid to compete in states beyond those that he won in 2016. The official said the $102.7 million figure is much bigger than the the $81.8 million the campaign of Democratic President Barack Obama had at the end of 2011. Trump reportedly saw a surge of donations during the impeachment process in the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives. Trump’s fundraising “is testament to his wide grassroots support and his stellar record of achievement on behalf of the American people,” his campaign manager, Brad Parscale, said in a statement.