Trump’s 2020 Campaign Won’t Rule Out Using Intelligence From Foreign Spies

You’d have thought, if the Trump campaign had learned anything from the past three years, it would be that being seen to benefit from intelligence stolen by foreign agents could land them in trouble. But Politico reports that Trump’s 2020 campaign has refused the opportunity to say if it would alert the feds if it was approached by a potential foreign election meddler—and that it hasn’t ruled out using information stolen by a foreign power. Many of Trump’s potential Democratic opponents—including Kirsten Gillibrand, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris, Amy Klobuchar, Pete Buttigieg, Julian Castro, and Tulsi Gabbard—have already made public pledges not to knowingly use stolen or hacked information during their campaigns. FBI Director Christopher Wray said Tuesday that, if any 2020 campaign is approached by a potential foreign agent, it’s “something the FBI would want to know about.”