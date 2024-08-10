Trump’s 270-Page Dossier of JD Vance’s ‘Vulnerabilities’ Hacked by Iran

Politico reports that it was sent communications from inside the Trump campaign, including Sen. J.D. Vance’s (R-OH) 271-page vetting file, allegedly by an Iranian hacker.

The outlet said that it has been receiving anonymous emails containing internal communications from the Trump campaign. The campaign acknowledged the authenticity of the communications on Saturday, accusing “foreign sources hostile to the United States,” for leaking them.

“These documents were obtained illegally from foreign sources hostile to the United States, intended to interfere with the 2024 election and sow chaos throughout our Democratic process,” Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung told Politico. “On Friday, a new report from Microsoft found that Iranian hackers broke into the account of a ‘high ranking official’ on the U.S. presidential campaign in June 2024, which coincides with the close timing of President Trump’s selection of a vice presidential nominee.”

“Another Iranian group, this one connected with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, or IRGC, sent a spear phishing email in June to a high-ranking official on a presidential campaign from the compromised email account of a former senior advisor,” the Microsoft report stated. “The email contained a link that would direct traffic through a domain controlled by the group before routing to the website of the provided link.”

“Within days of this activity, the same group unsuccessfully attempted to log into an account belonging to a former presidential candidate,” the report added.

Politico reported that on July 22 it began receiving emails from an AOL account only identified by the moniker “Robert” that contained internal communications from the Trump campaign.

One email contained a 271-page report on Vance entitled “POTENTIAL VULNERABILITIES.” Robert told Politico they had a “variety of documents from [Trump’s] legal and court documents to internal campaign discussions,” and when pressed for how they obtained them, Robert responded, “I suggest you don’t be curious about where I got them from. Any answer to this question, will compromise me and also legally restricts you from publishing them.”

This is by no means a first for Trump. In 2020, a hacker hacked his X account by guessing his password, ‘maga2020!’

Trump has also allegedly been the target of an Iranian assassination plot which resulted in a Pakistani man named Asif Merchant, with ties to the Islamic Republic, being charged by the DOJ on Wednesday.