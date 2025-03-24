Skip to Main Content
Newsletters
Crossword
SUBSCRIBE
ALL
CS
CHEAT SHEET
NEWSLETTERS
LOG IN
Cheat Sheet
Media
Obsessed
Royals
Politics
Opinion
Innovation
U.S. News
Scouted
My Account
Manage Newsletters
Subscription Offers
Need Help?
LogOut
HOMEPAGE
Politics
Trump’s Acting SEC Head Cast the Only Vote Against Suing Musk
FEELING SECURE
The billionaire failed to disclose he had bought 9 percent of Twitter in April 2022.
Leigh Kimmins
Reporter
Updated
Mar. 24 2025
10:55AM EDT
/
Published
Mar. 24 2025
10:41AM EDT
Chesnot/Getty Images
Leigh Kimmins
Reporter
Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast
here
.
Trending Now
Opinion
Usha Vance Accidentally Reveals Very Un-MAGA Item on Her Shelf
Nell Scovell
Trumpland
Savage Trump Jokes Dominate Conan O’Brien’s Kennedy Center Ceremony
Matt Young
Media
Trump Brutally Mocks George Clooney’s ‘60 Minutes’ Appearance
Yasmeen Hamadeh
Politics
Trump Goes After the Artist of His Least Favorite Presidential Portrait
Julia Ornedo
Politics
Angry Voters Yell at ‘Empty Chair’ Town Halls as Republicans Chicken Out
Janna Brancolini