Trump’s Age, Gender, and Weight Are Three Strikes Against Him on Coronavirus

President Trump has three risk factors that make him more likely to have a severe case of COVID-19, according to studies and government guidelines.

The biggest issue is his age: 74. The Centers for Disease Control notes that “people in their sixties or seventies are, in general, at higher risk for severe illness than people in their fifties,” although people over 85 have double the risk of someone Trump’s age.

A second factor is gender. Some studies have found that men are twice as likely as women to die from COVID-19, although scientists have not yet determined why that is.

Another issue that puts Trump at greater risk is his weight. The White House physician said last summer that the president weighs 244 pounds at 6-foot-3, which—if accurate—would put his body-mass index over the threshold for clinical obesity.

The CDC lists obesity as one of the risk factors for severe illness and can triple the risk of being hospitalized for the virus. Among the reasons for this: Extra fat can mess with the immune system—and it can reduce lung capacity and make it harder to breathe.

Serious heart disease also raises risk in COVID-19 patients. Trump’s doctors have said his heart is healthy, but he also takes two medications that suggest there could be issues: Crestor for lowering cholesterol and an aspirin to prevent heart attacks.

Trump’s medicine cabinet also includes Propecia, which is taken to ward off hair loss. Some researchers have suggested that anti-androgens like Propecia could be helpful in treating coronavirus.

On Friday morning, Scott Gottlieb, Trump’s former chief of the Food and Drug Administration and a medical doctor, told CNBC the president had some reason to be concerned. “There’s every reason to expect the president to recover... but the risk is still high,” he said on Squawk Box.

This summer, Trump said he took the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine and zinc as a prophylactic against the coronavirus. Although the treatment was heavily flogged by the president as a miracle cure for COVID-19, studies have since showed it is not effective.

As a slender, 50-year-old woman, first lady Melania Trump is not in the same at-risk categories as her husband. Two years ago, she did undergo a procedure for what was described as a benign kidney condition, though specific details about what was wrong weren’t released. However, chronic kidney disease is one of the underlying health conditions that can contribute to a poor outcome for COVID-19 patients.