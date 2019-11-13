PLEASE NOT NOW
Trump’s Aides Are Begging Him Not to Fire Mulvaney, Says Report
Top advisers to President Trump are begging him not to fire Acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney while the impeachment probe rumbles on, The Washington Post reports. The president is reportedly furious with Mulvaney’s repeated blunders, and has been threatening to get rid of him ever since a disastrous news conference last month in which Mulvaney flat out admitted military aid to Ukraine was held back to pressure its government to launch investigations that could help Trump domestically. Mulvaney later retracted those statements, but it seems that wasn’t enough for the president. Advisers have told Trump that removing Mulvaney now could be dangerous because he played a key role in the decision to suspend Ukraine’s aid. They also reportedly fear the inevitable disruption that would be caused by having to replace such a senior member of staff at this time. “I don’t think you’ll see him going anywhere until after December,” one anonymous Trump adviser told the newspaper. “But the president was very unhappy with that press conference. That was a very bad day for the president.”