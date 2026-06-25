Trump’s Airshow Immediately Plunges Airport Into Chaos

Travelers hoping to fly into Washington for the America250 celebrations may face serious delays thanks to Trump’s planned airshow and rehearsals.

The Federal Aviation Administration has warned that delays of more than an hour could occur at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on Thursday because of military air traffic over and near the National Mall.

The warning, in effect between 10:45 a.m. and 2 p.m., is due to “air show” activity over Washington, with an average flight delay of 24 minutes expected. Other warnings are expected to be posted in the days leading up to the Fourth of July.

The airport’s website also states that it expects to “hold some DCA flights” as a result of Trump’s planned military flyover, organized by the Trump-backed Freedom250 group as part of the 16-day Great American State Fair.

Donald Trump kicked off the Great American State Fair with a gaudy spectacle on Wednesday. Evan Vucci/Evan Vucci/Reuters

“DCA is going to be fun through the Fourth,” Punchbowl News co-founder Jake Sherman wrote on X, resharing the FAA alert.

DCA is expected to halt flights for much of the Fourth of July to accommodate the flyovers and fireworks planned for the Independence Day celebrations in the nation’s capital.

The airport’s website also warns of potential disruptions and flight delays on Military Appreciation Day on Sunday, the day before Independence Day, and July 10, when the Great American State Fair concludes.

“Many events will include downtown flyovers or other aerial displays such as fireworks or parachute jumps, which will affect flights periodically at Reagan National,” DCA said in a statement.

The president kicked off the multiday celebrations marking 250 years of American independence on Wednesday with a wild speech on the National Mall.

Ronald Reagan National Airport said there will be several days of disruption as a result of the America250 celebrations. Ken Cedeno/Ken Cedeno/Reuters

“There has never been anything like the United States of America, and together we are making it bigger and better and stronger and far more exceptional than ever before,” Trump said.

In typical style, Trump also turned what was intended to be a nonpartisan celebration for America’s 250th anniversary into what was essentially a MAGA campaign rally, using the occasion to criticize his political foes.

“As you know very well, a short time ago, we were a dead country. We were dead,” he said. “Now we’re the hottest country anywhere in the world. We’re respected by everybody. Nobody’s laughing at us anymore.”