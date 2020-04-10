CHEAT SHEET
Trump’s Allies Think His Daily Briefings Do More Harm Than Good
President Trump’s Republican allies are voicing their doubts about his daily White House coronavirus briefings, The New York Times reports. He “sometimes drowns out his own message,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) told the paper. Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) said the briefings are “going off the rails a little bit” and that maybe the president should “let the health professionals guide where we’re going to go.” Republican strategists see the disastrous effects of the virus—a mounting death toll, a severe economic downturn—as a threat to his re-election. The briefings have brought in huge cable ratings as the country has hungered for information on how to deal with the crisis, but his remarks often contain misinformation.