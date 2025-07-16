Trump’s Ambassador Makes Surprise Appearance at Netanyahu’s Trial With a Bugs Bunny Doll

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee made an unprecedented visit to Tel Aviv to attend Benjamin Netanyahu’s corruption trial.

In an even more bizarre twist, Huckabee showed up at the court where the Israeli prime minister is facing charges of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust while holding a Bugs Bunny doll dressed as Superman.

Huckabee appeared to be referencing a June Truth Social post from President Donald Trump, in which Trump called for the “ridiculous Witch Hunt” against Netanyahu to be dropped, arguing that the charges were politically motivated and involved “cigars, a Bugs Bunny doll, and numerous other unfair charges.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is accused of 10 on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of public trust in three separate cases. Menahem Kahana / POOL / AFP/ Gettu Images

Under cross-examination last month, Netanyahu was pressed about an incident involving his wife allegedly asking Hollywood producer Arnon Milchan to bring a Bugs Bunny doll as a gift for their son during a meeting in New York City.

Huckabee’s unusual appearance at the trial came as Trump continued to show unbridled support for the Israeli prime minister amid Netanyahu’s ongoing legal woes, including taking the rare step of publicly calling for the trial to be canceled over fears it’s interfering with peace negotiations in Gaza and Lebanon.

“It is INSANITY what the out-of-control prosecutors are doing to Bibi Netanyahu,” Trump posted on Truth Social on June 28.

“The United States of America spends Billions of Dollars a year, far more than on any other Nation, protecting and supporting Israel. We are not going to stand for this.”

Huckabee, who appeared determined to show a united front of support for Netanyahu from the Trump administration, reshared the president’s post on social media while detailing his brief appearance at the trial.

“I stopped by the trial of [Netanyahu] in Tel Aviv today,” Huckabee posted on X. “My conclusion? Donald Trump is right… again.”

Mike Huckabee's visit was seen as proof of the Trump administration continued support for Israel's prime minister Alex Wong/Getty Images

While speaking to the press at the court, Huckabee repeated the suggestion that Netanyahu is facing politically motivated charges, a complaint Trump frequently made during his own numerous criminal cases before returning to the White House.

“The President understands [what Netanyahu is going through],” Huckabee said, via The Jerusalem Post. “It is something he relates to personally.”