Trump’s Anti-Immigration Plan to Make America White Again Is Sick, and Stupid

SAN DIEGO—When Trump declared that he was running for president in June 2015 and revved up his base of mostly white voters by saying that Mexico is “not sending their best” but instead purging those who are “bringing drugs… bringing crime,” I called him a racist.

When Trump extolled the virtues of Operation Wetback, the dreadful 1953 deportation program that removed many U.S.-born Latinos, and called for a “deportation force” in order to remove “bad hombres” and repel an “invasion,” I labeled him a nativist. And when Trump backed off his expressed support for legal immigration and pushed legislation that would have cut in half the number of immigrants who are each year allowed to enter the United States legally by creating a skills-based system—all to prop up U.S. workers, I dubbed him a protectionist.

Now, as Trump pulls up the drawbridge, puts up a “No Vacancy” sign and says he’s signed an executive order that will effectively end all immigration to America, I’m running out of “-ists” to call him though there’s no doubt he’s an opportunist, determined not to let this public health crisis go to waste.