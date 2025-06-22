Trump Superfan, 22, is Running Counterterrorism as Iran Vows Revenge

The qualifications of a 22-year-old Trump loyalist leading counterterrorism efforts across the nation have drawn fresh criticism after Iran vowed payback for U.S. strikes on its nuclear facilities.

Thomas Fugate, a former Trump campaign worker, is leading the Center for Prevention Programs and Partnerships—a division of the Department of Homeland Security that oversees terrorism prevention, ProPublica reported earlier this month.

But the reality of his experience is raising concerns: He is a former gardener and grocery store clerk who graduated from the University of Texas at San Antonio just 12 months ago. ADVERTISEMENT

Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy was among the leading Democratic voices who criticized Trump’s secret Iran attack for putting a target on the backs of Americans abroad and at home.

As our nation girds for possible Iranian terrorist attacks, this is the person Trump put in charge of terrorism prevention.



22 years old. Recent work experience: landscaping/grocery clerk.



Never worked a day in counter-terrorism. But he’s a BIG Trump fan. So he got the job. pic.twitter.com/FIlMWFoudZ — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) June 22, 2025

In a Sunday morning X post Murphy wrote, “As our nation girds for possible Iranian terrorist attacks, this is the person Trump put in charge of terrorism prevention,” sharing a photo of Fugate.

He added, “22 years old. Recent work experience: landscaping/grocery clerk. Never worked a day in counter-terrorism. But he’s a BIG Trump fan. So he got the job.”

As major U.S. cities brace for possible terror attacks in response to the strikes on Iran, just a reminder of who Trump put in charge of terror prevention



God help us all pic.twitter.com/0UgrP6jHNQ — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) June 22, 2025

The Republicans Against Trump X account added in a post, “As major U.S. cities brace for possible terror attacks in response to the strikes on Iran, just a reminder of who Trump put in charge of terror prevention. God help us all.”

Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth praised President Trump’s secret overnight attack on Iran’s nuclear capacity as a “massive success” in a Sunday meeting after the president eerily thanked “in particular, God” in an address to the nation on the heels of the attack.

However, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi signaled that Trump’s unprecedented attack—which political leaders such as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has ripped as unconstitutional—will have “far-reaching” consequences.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi attends at the 51st Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation in Istanbul. Umit Bektas/REUTERS

“The warmongering and lawless Administration in Washington is solely and fully responsible for the dangerous consequences and far-reaching implications of its act of aggression,” Araghchi said in a response delivered from the 51st session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Istanbul, Time magazine reported.

He added, “The U.S. military aggression against the territorial integrity and national sovereignty of a UN member state—carried out in collusion with the genocidal Israeli regime—once again laid bare the depth of depravity that governs American foreign policy and revealed the extent of hostility harbored by the U.S. ruling establishment against the peace-seeking and independence-loving people of Iran.”

U.S. President Donald Trump delivers an address to the nation alongside U.S. Vice President JD Vance, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S. June 21, 2025, following U.S. strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities. Carlos Barria/Reuters

During his address to the nation, Trump said retaliation from Iran would bring “tragedy for Iran far greater than we have witnessed over the last eight days.”

He added, “But if peace does not come quickly, we will go after those other targets with precision, speed and skill.”