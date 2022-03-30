Trump’s App Sees Traffic Nosedive, and a 93 Percent Plummet in New Downloads
LMAO LOSER
Team Trump’s ailing social network has seen a slump in both traffic and new signups, with The Wrap reporting the bug-riddled Truth Social has experienced a 93 percent drop in new users stumbling onto the platform. The touted Twitter-killer experienced a rough rollout when it launched last month, with extensive and sluggish waiting lists immediately clogging up the glitchy app, the Daily Beast reported. Since then, installations have dipped by more than 800,000 users, according to app market data company Sensor Tower. “We estimate that Truth Social has so far reached approximately 1.2 million installs since its launch,” a spokesperson told The Wrap. Trump has continued to insist that the product is “slowly” opening up, with users “loving” it. Privately, sources have told the Beast, the former president has dropped the pretense, reportedly asking advisers “what the fuck is going on?”