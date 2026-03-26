Trump’s Approval Hits New Low in Devastating Fox News Poll as Even Republicans Bail

President Donald Trump’s approval rating has fallen to a new low in a devastating Fox News poll, with even parts of his own party beginning to drift away.

The poll, conducted March 20-23 among 1,001 registered voters, shows that just 41 percent of registered voters approve of Trump’s job performance, while 59 percent said they disapprove—the highest disapproval rating of either of his two terms. Nearly half of voters, 47 percent, said they strongly disapprove.

The slide marks a sharp deterioration from a year ago, when Trump’s standing was nearly even at 49 percent approval to 51 percent disapproval.

What makes the latest results especially striking is the erosion inside the GOP. Trump’s approval among Republicans dropped to 84 percent, his lowest level of the second term, down from 92 percent last March. The softening appears to be driven largely by non-MAGA Republicans, whose approval of Trump fell 11 points over the past year, from 70 percent to 59 percent.

By contrast, Trump’s support among his most loyal backers remains nearly intact. Among MAGA Republicans, approval barely budged, slipping just 1 point from 98 percent to 97 percent.

That is largely in line with other polls, which have shown his approval standing firm with MAGA Republicans. Analysis from CNN pollster Harry Enten this week showed that Trump’s support among MAGA Republicans remains at 100 percent.

Elsewhere, the numbers are grim. Among Democrats, 95 percent now disapprove of Trump, tying one of the highest levels of Democratic opposition of his presidency. Among independents, just 25 percent approve of his performance, while 75 percent disapprove.

It is not the first time a Fox News poll has given Trump brutal approval numbers. The pollsters, who have garnered praise for their lack of political bias, have consistently shown Trump polling below his predecessors at the same points in their second terms.

Such results have prompted Trump to rage against Fox News. In April 2025, he called the organization a “Trump Hating, Fake Pollster” that has gotten him and MAGA “wrong for years.”

Carlo Allegri/REUTERS

Meanwhile, in June 2025, he wrote on Truth Social: “The Crooked Fox News Polls got the Election WRONG, I won by much more than they said I would, and have been biased against me for years.

“They are always wrong and negative. It’s why MAGA HATES FoxNews, even though their anchors are GREAT. This has gone on for years, but they never change the incompetent polling company that does their work.”

In August 2019, Trump told reporters: “My worst polls have always been from Fox. There’s something going on at Fox, and I tell you I’m not happy with it.”

The new numbers leave him in politically dangerous territory heading into the midterms, with voters increasingly turning against his presidency.

It comes as polls have shown grim results for the president in recent weeks after he started a war with Iran.

The war has seen at least 13 U.S. service members killed, and oil and gas prices soar for an electorate already squeezed by affordability concerns.

There has also been lingering questions about what Trump hopes to achieve in Iran, with the president offering conflicting explanations of his motivations for the air strikes, and failing to clarify how long the war will last.

Early on, Trump said the fighting could continue for “four weeks or so.” Not long after, though, he claimed the campaign was “very complete, pretty much,” before later walking that back and saying the war would not be over that week, though it would end “very soon.”

Meanwhile, the Pentagon has asked Congress for another $200 billion for the Iran conflict, undercutting Trump’s repeated claims that the war is nearly over. The administration is also reportedly weighing more air and naval deployments to protect oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz

As a result, polls have largely shown the public is opposed to Trump’s actions in Iran.

And the Fox News poll is no exception. The survey shows that voters are increasingly sour on Trump’s handling of Iran, with 64 percent now disapproving—up sharply from 57 percent in January.

Support for the current U.S. military campaign remains underwater, with just 42 percent backing the action and 58 percent opposed, including a sizable share who say they are strongly against it.

Many Americans also appear unconvinced the conflict will make the country safer. More voters say the war is likely to leave the United States less safe than safer, by 44 percent to 33 percent.

And despite Trump’s promises of a quick resolution, few seem to believe it. Just 13 percent expect the conflict to end within weeks, while the vast majority think it will drag on much longer—including 37 percent who say it will last months, 15 percent who expect it to stretch to a year, and 35 percent who think it could continue for more than a year.