Trump’s Approval Rating Falls Back to Lowest Point of Presidency

President Trump’s approval rating has fallen back to the lowest level seen in his presidency in a new CNN poll, with even Republican support declining. In the poll conducted by SSRS on Feb. 20-23, just 22 percent of people under 35 said they approve of the president. He got an overall rating of 35 percent, which matches that of a December poll that reached the lowest point since he took office. His approval ratings also hit their lowest point among Republican respondents, with 80 percent saying they approve of the president—a slight decline from an earlier low of 81 percent. Conducted in the wake of Florida’s deadly high school shooting, the poll also suggested Trump’s recent ideas for gun control only got meager approval, with one-third of respondents saying they support his gun policy proposals. The CNN poll was carried out among 1,016 adults and had a margin of error of 3.7 percentage points.
