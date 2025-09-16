Cheat Sheet
Top 10 Right Now
1

Trump’s Attempt to Fire Fed Gov Struck Down Hours Before Key Meeting

BID BLOCKED
Erkki Forster 

Night News Reporter

Published 09.15.25 9:43PM EDT 
WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 15: U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks after signing a Presidential Memorandum in the Oval Office on September 15, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump signed a memorandum that will send members of the National Guard and federal law enforcement agencies to Memphis, Tennessee in an effort to decrease crime in the city. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
Kevin Dietsch/Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

President Donald Trump’s bid to remove Federal Reserve governor Lisa Cook has been struck down by a federal appeals court just hours before a pivotal meeting of the central bank. The ruling upheld last week’s decision of a lower judge blocking Trump’s unprecedented attempt to oust Cook over allegations of mortgage fraud. The president had sought an emergency appeal to prevent Cook from casting a vote on interest rates this week. His only remaining hope to block Cook’s participation in the meeting is to seek a stay from the Supreme Court. As justification for his attempt to oust her, Trump has alleged that Cook, who was nominated to the post by Joe Biden in 2022 and is the first Black woman to serve as a Fed governor, committed mortgage fraud, claims that predate her time on the board. Cook has countered that Trump had “no authority” to fire her and vowed to continue serving on the seven-member board, which is meant to operate free from political interference. Simultaneously on Monday, the Senate confirmed Stephen Miran as a Fed governor, ensuring the Trump loyalist’s presence at the central bank’s meeting the following day. The Fed is widely expected to deliver Trump’s long-sought interest rate cut this week.

Read it at Axios

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

2
Ed Sheeran, 34, Reveals Eerie Details of Posthumous Album
CHERRY PICKED
Wiktoria Gucia 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.15.25 5:18PM EDT 
Ed Sheeran attends the KidSuper x Ed Sheeran event on September 11, 2025 in New York City.
Dia Dipasupil/Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Ed Sheeran revealed that he plans to release a posthumous album featuring 10 of his best tracks. “It’s actually in my Will, and Cherry gets to pick the tracks for it,” the 34-year-old singer said on The Zane Lowe Show during a conversation about the release of his new album Play. “I’ll talk to Cherry throughout my life,” the Perfect singer told Zane Lowe, explaining that his wife Cherry Seaborn, 33, will choose the 10 best songs he made throughout his life for his final album, which he plans to call Eject. Sheeran married Seaborn in 2018, and the pair have two children together—Lyra, 5, and Jupiter, 3. In a 2023 docuseries, Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All, the pair discussed Seaborn’s cancer diagnosis, which they learned about when Seaborn was pregnant with their second child. “At the start of 2022, a series of events changed my life, my mental health, and ultimately the way I viewed music and art,” the singer said in a statement about his 2023 album Subtract, referring to his wife’s cancer diagnosis and the death of his best friend, English music entrepreneur Jamal Edwards. “Posthumous albums come out, but they’re sort of unplanned. I want to sort of make a plan,” Sheeran told Lowe, later adding, “You never know.” The singer-songwriter revealed earlier this year that he had a Quentin Tarantino-inspired idea for his future albums: “When I was like 18, I had an idea for like 10 albums. It’s Plus, Multiply, Divide, Subtract, Equals, and then Play, Pause, Fast Forward, Rewind and Stop,” he said on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “Actually, it will be Stop and then Eject,” he clarified to Lowe.

Read it at People

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Partner update

Fill Your Make-Up Bag With All-Day Beauty Staples From Tarte at QVC
LASH OUT
AD BY QVC
Published 09.14.25 12:16PM EDT 
Two women holding Tarte's Lights, Camera, Lashes mascara set, available at QVC
QVC

From its iconic early bestsellers to today’s viral must-haves, Tarte Cosmetics has cemented its place as one of the most trusted names in beauty. Now it’s easier than ever to stock up on the brand’s everyday staples thanks to QVC’s selection of must-have sets ready-made to elevate your lips, lashes, and overall look.

Made for sharing, this collection offers four tubes of Tarte’s Lights, Camera, Lashes Mascara and one tube of the Lights, Camera, Lashes Platinum Mascara, a one-of-a-kind tinted lash serum mascara that strengthens and nourishes while it coats. Each one comes in decorative packaging with its own bag, so they’re ready-to-gift presents—just make sure to keep one (or two!) for yourself!

Tarte Lights, Camera, Ashes 5-Piece Mascara Set & Bags
Buy At QVC$60

Unlock the secret of juicy lips with a trio of extra-large versions of Tarte’s lip essentials in an all-in-one kit. The clear Maracuja Juicy Lip Balm keeps your lips hydrated for up to twelve hours and works just as well as a standalone balm as it does as a glossy post-lipstick layer. If you’re looking for more plump and shine, two shades of Maracuja Juicy Lip Plump offer an all-in-one balm, gloss, and hydrating treatment with a touch of color.

Tarte Super-Size Maracuja Juicy Lip Trio
Buy At QVC$58

And you have to grab Tarte’s iconic Shape Tape Full-Coverage Concealer, which delivers up to 16 hours of flawless wear and an instant—and lasting—eye lift effect. The set includes limited edition packaging and a special-edition brush, so you can feel extra exclusive while perfecting your coverage.

Tarte Shape Tape Full-Coverage Concealer & Brush
Buy At QVC$36

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

3
Lil Nas X Enters Treatment Program After Naked Arrest
GETTING HELP
Amber Brace 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 09.15.25 3:45PM EDT 
Published 09.15.25 3:41PM EDT 
Rapper Lil Nas X looks on at the conclusion of his arraignment at Los Angeles Superior Court on August 25, 2025.
Rapper Lil Nas X looks on at the conclusion of his arraignment at Los Angeles Superior Court on August 25, 2025. Pool/Getty Images

Lil Nas X is entering an inpatient treatment program after his naked arrest last month. On Monday, the artist appeared before a Los Angeles court, where a judge amended the terms of his arrest to permit out-of-state treatment. In court his defense attorney, Drew Findlind, expressed to the court that the artist was in need of help for his physical and mental health, to address personal issues that landed him this predicament. Lil Nas X’s father asked the public to have sympathy for his son who is dealing with the pressures of fame. His father told The Sunday Times “he asked me to say, ‘Tell everybody I’m sorry they saw me like that.” His next court date is scheduled for Nov. 18. According to TMZ, the singer is facing three felony counts of causing injury to a police officer and one felony count of resisting arrest; he has pleaded not guilty. The artist faces up to five years in state prison if convicted.

Read it at People

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

4
Shailene Woodley and Lucas Bravo Split After 6 Months
DIVERGING WAYS
Georgina DiNardo 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.15.25 3:44PM EDT 
Lucas Bravo and Shailene Woodley.
Lucas Bravo and Shailene Woodley. The Daily Beast/Getty

Shailene Woodley and Lucas Bravo have officially broken up after launching their relationship in March. A source told People that the couple ended their romance. Both Woodley and Bravo have erased all traces of each other from their Instagram accounts, which was also the social media platform the couple chose to publicly launch their relationship. On April 30, Bravo made the couple Instagram official, posting a carousel of photos from a trip to Slab City, California, which included a selfie of him and Woodley together. This post came almost a month after the couple was first spotted holding hands on a Paris stroll on March 23. Since then, the pair has shared their relationship on social media, as well as being photographed by others, including a shot from Aug. 4 that featured the couple cozied up together on the set of Bravo’s hit Netflix show Emily in Paris. That same month, a source told People that Woodley and Bravo’s relationship was “the total opposite of her dynamic with Aaron [Rodgers],” whom Woodley had been previously engaged to.

Read it at People

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

This Red Light Therapy Helmet Is a Secret Weapon for Combating Hair Loss at Home
RED HEAD
Scouted Staff
Published 09.09.25 4:54PM EDT 
Man wearing the Hairmax Lumina™ 272 Helmet
Hairmax

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

From softening fine lines to reducing pain, red light therapy has a laundry list of health benefits. Now, the NASA-backed wellness modality is gaining traction for its ability to help fight thinning hair. Hairmax’s innovative devices help correct and prevent hair loss by stimulating hair follicles through low-level laser therapy. With comparable devices, treatment times can last up to 30 minutes to reap the optimal results, which is not exactly convenient. Fortunately, Hairmax just launched a faster solution for treating thinning hair at home: the Lumina 272.

Hairmax Lumina 272
Limited time offer of $500 off + free hair care gifts
Buy At Hairmax

Free Returns | Free Shipping

This helmet offers the same hair growth-boosting benefits as other models but with a fast treatment time of just seven minutes. The FDA-cleared and clinically-proven helmet is designed with Cool Comfort Tech to increase hair density, reverse thinning, and revitalize damaged hair. It’s also cordless, promising to help achieve results without making you feel like a cyborg. Right now, Hairmax is offering a limited-time offer of $500 off + free hair care gifts (valued at $250) on the new device. If you’re looking for a premium at-home hair loss treatment, this innovative solution delivers real results in less time.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

5
Newspaper Sparks Backlash With ‘Vile’ Charlie Kirk Murder Cartoon
CARTOON MISSED
Annie Bang 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.15.25 10:50AM EDT 
NEW YORK - MAY 12: The newspaper Newsday is seen at a newsstand May 12, 2008 in New York City. Cablevision Systems Corporation announced it is buying the Long Island-based newspaper for $650 million from the Tribune Company.
Mario Tama/Mario Tama/Getty Images

Local newspaper Newsday has apologized after publishing a cartoon of the slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk. Seasoned illustrator Chip Bok depicted a blood-stained, empty chair under a “Prove Me Wrong” banner with a “Turning Point USA” sign pointing to the chair. Suffolk County Republican Party Chairman Jesse Garcia slammed the cartoon, published in the Long Island-area paper, as “vile.” “By publishing a vile cartoon about the political assassination of Charlie Kirk, the paper has mocked tragedy, stoked division, and poured gasoline on the flames of political violence,” Garcia said in a statement to the New York Post. Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman blasted the “unconscionable cartoon” as “over the top despicable.” Since then, Newsday removed the image, posted an apology on social media, and published a longer statement on their website. “We deeply regret this mistake and sincerely apologize to the family of Charlie Kirk and to all,” the statement read.

Read it at Mediaite

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

6
Veteran Journalist Dies After 23-Year Battle With Cancer
TRUSTED AND RESPECTED
Amber Brace 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.15.25 2:09PM EDT 
Picture of Beverly Thomson on a red carpet.
George Pimentel/Beverly Thomson/WireImage

Veteran Canadian journalist and CTV News Anchor, Beverly Thomson, has died of cancer at 61, after fighting the disease for 23 years. Thomson died on Sunday morning, surrounded by her loved ones, CTV reports. Thomson was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2002. After her diagnosis, she became an outspoken advocate for cancer research and successfully led fundraisers for breast cancer. She was regarded with great respect for her more than 30-year career and became one of the most recognized broadcasters in Canada. Thomson earned her job at CTV when the network’s vice president told her she had to fill in for the regular anchor nine minutes before the broadcast started. She performed brilliantly, securing her job as a weekend anchor at CTV News. She gained recognition from her interviews with high-profile politicians, international figures, and celebrities. Some of her most notable interviews were with Celine Dion, Shania Twain, and Donald Trump. Thomson was awarded a lifetime achievement award by the Radio Television Digital News Association of Canada in October last year and the Order of Canada in 2019 for her remarkable career.

Read it at Daily Mail

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

7
Renowned California Chef Arrested for Robbing Three Banks in One Day
HE’S COOKED
Amber Brace 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 09.15.25 1:58PM EDT 
Published 09.15.25 1:46PM EDT 
Valentino Luchin
Instagram/Google Maps/SFPD

A renowned California chef was arrested for allegedly robbing three banks in one day in San Francisco. Valentino Luchin, 62, the former executive chef at the popular Italian restaurant Rose Pistola, admitted to the robbery spree in a jailhouse interview with the East Bay Times. “I thought it was a good plan, but it was not,” he said. Police said the rampage began Wednesday afternoon when Luchin, dressed in a hoodie, dark shades, and white gloves, passed handwritten notes to bank tellers demanding money. He carried a weapon that was later determined to be a BB gun. “It was a fake gun,” he told the paper. “I don’t even know how to load a real gun.” The first heist took place near Grand Avenue in Chinatown around noon, when a frightened teller complied with his demand and handed over a bag of cash. Luchin was quickly tied to two more robberies in San Francisco’s Central District later that day, police said. Officers tracked him down within hours and booked him into the San Francisco County Jail on three counts of bank robbery.

Read it at New York Post

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

8
MLB Reporter Speaks Out About Viral ‘Death Glare’ to Cameraman
EVIL EYE
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Updated 09.15.25 2:16PM EDT 
Published 09.15.25 2:15PM EDT 
MLB Presenter Under Fire For Giving Cameraman Death Stare
MLB Presenter Under Fire For Giving Cameraman Death Stare X

Fox Sports’ MLB field reporter Ken Rosenthal addressed a viral moment in which he appeared to glare at a cameraman after a collision. Video footage emerged of Rosenthal getting knocked backwards while interviewing Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Andruw Monasterio on Sunday, sending him tumbling into a nearby photographer and knocking him off his feet. But rather than help the photographer up, Rosenthal was instead caught flashing the cameraman a dirty look before turning his back on him and returning to the interview. Fans were aghast at the reporter’s “death stare” and tore into him for his perceived callousness, but during an appearance on Monday night’s Foul Territory, Rosenthal set the record straight. “I must admit, when I looked at the video, I was surprised at how upset I appeared. I was more confused than anything,” he explained. Rosenthal said he couldn’t immediately offer the cameraman, Scott Paulus, his support as he was still broadcasting live, but as soon as the cameras stopped rolling, he rushed over to apologize “profusely” to him and said he felt “awful” about the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

These Affordable Fall Essentials From Men’s Wearhouse Bring You Style Without the Spend
WEAR-WITH-ALL
Scouted Staff
Published 09.06.25 2:13AM EDT 
Man wearing seasonal staples from Men's Wearhouse in front of bookshelves
Men's Wearhouse

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

As the days grow shorter and colder weather settles in, it’s time to swap out your summer outfits for a cozy fall wardrobe. Staying comfortable doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice style. With Men’s Wearhouse, you can find seasonal staples that help you keep warm, look sharp, and save big.

Men’s Wearhouse might be best known for its sharp suits and expansive formalwear options—and if you’ve got a fall wedding (or three) on the calendar, the brand definitely has you covered. But you don’t need a dress code to make the most of their lineup. With everyday staples like sweaters, outerwear, and casual pieces that work just as well at home as they do out in the world, Men’s Wearhouse brings the same stylish standards to all of its items. And with sales running all season long, now’s a great time to stock up.

This merino-blend sweater is the epitome of cozy minimalism, giving you a put-together look that’s as low-lift as it is polished. Whether you’re layering it up or keeping it simple, this versatile piece will complement anything in your closet.

Joseph Abboud Lightweight Crewneck Sweater
Shop At Men's Wearhouse

With its refined texture and slim fit, this turtleneck from Kenneth Cole adds instant polish to any look. Soft, breathable, and subtly sophisticated, it’ll keep you looking sharp all season—without trying too hard.

Awearness Kenneth Cole Textured Turtleneck
Shop At Men's Wearhouse

Who would we be to recommend Men’s Wearhouse picks without featuring a suit?! With its bold plaid pattern and modern skinny fit, this elegant Egara piece is built to stand out whether you’re heading into the office, working an event, or going out for the night.

Egara Skinny Fit Plaid Suit Jacket
Shop At Men's Wearhouse

With hundreds of other items to choose from—including accessories like shoes, belts, and ties—there’s plenty more to explore. Browse the full catalog and elevate your wardrobe for the new season.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

9
Woman Says Chemical Peel Left Her Skin ‘Permanently Disfigured’
BURN NOTICE
Roosa Rahkonen
Published 09.15.25 3:07PM EDT 
Chemical peeling of the woman's face. Cleaning the face skin and lightening freckles skin.
Victoria Nelson (not pictured) claims an esthetician appointment left her with long-lasting scars. familylifestyle/Getty Images

A woman in Los Angeles who spent more than $30,000 on skincare treatments claims a famed facialist’s treatments left her “permanently disfigured.” In videos posted to social media, Victoria Nelson claims that her sessions with a celebrity esthetician “burned, scarred, and irreparably damaged” her skin. The practitioner, Sonya Dakar, is known for treating famous faces, including Jennifer Lopez and Gwyneth Paltrow, at her eponymous skincare clinic in Beverly Hills, where the cost of a basic facial starts at $450. Nelson says she began visiting Dakar’s office for acne treatments in 2019, but things turned sour in 2021 when Dakar “insisted” on ending a routine appointment with a peel. (During a facial peel, a solution—usually containing an exfoliant, such as glycolic or lactic acid—is applied, causing the skin to shed its outermost layers.) Nelson says she felt “immediate burning and stinging” and became alarmed upon seeing the burnt appearance of her skin, as shown in photos shared with the New York Post. According to Nelson, her desperate attempts to heal her skin included undergoing “aggressive microneedling” in Dakar’s care and spending another $8,000 on laser treatments from another professional. As of 2025, Nelson says she still has facial scarring, which ultimately prompted her to share her story.

Read it at NEW YORK POST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

10
Reba McEntire and Rex Linn Engaged After 5 Years of Dating
HAPPY PLACE
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 09.15.25 12:07PM EDT 
Rex Linn and Reba McEntire attend the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Rex Linn and Reba McEntire attend the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images

Country music singer Reba McEntire appeared to confirm her engagement to her Happy’s Place co-star Rex Linn while the pair attended the Primetime Emmys on Sunday. McEntire and Linn were walking the red carpet in L.A. when they spoke to an E! News reporter who referred to them as fiancés. The “I’m a Survivor” singer had a coy response, saying, “We’re having a blast on Happy’s Place and so glad to be here tonight.” A representative confirmed the engagement to USA Today, while a source told People: It happened a few months ago and they are very happy.” The couple was in attendance at the 77th Primetime Emmys for McEntire’s performance of the Golden Girls theme to mark its 40th anniversary. Despite first meeting in the 1990s, they began dating in 2020, reconnecting during the pandemic while working on Young Sheldon. Speaking to Fox News in May, McEntire said: “He’s a better cook than I am, so I like that, for sure. We love Longhorns, we love the cowboy way of life, cowgirl way of life, and we both got into the entertainment industry.”

Read it at E! News

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

JUMP TO TOPHOMEPAGE
Trending Now