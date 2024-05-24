Trump’s Attorneys Send Cease and Desist Letter to Take Out ‘The Apprentice:’ Report
NOT HAPPY
Donald Trump is cranky enough about a forthcoming film starring Sebastian Stan as a younger version of the former president that he’s sicced his attorneys on the proceedings, according to Variety. Trump’s lawyers are said to have sent a cease and desist letter to the filmmakers of The Apprentice in an attempt to block it from being sold and released in the U.S. Dan Snyder, a billionaire backer of the film and a Trump supporter, was reportedly incensed when he caught wind of the direction the film was taking: an earlier draft featured a scene where Stan's Trump rapes Ivana, his first wife. “The film is a fair and balanced portrait of the former president,” the producers of The Apprentice told Variety. “We want everyone to see it and then decide.” Granted, Trump’s team had been threatening to pull this one off. “We will be filing a lawsuit to address the blatantly false assertions from these pretend filmmakers,” Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung told The Daily Beast on Monday. “This garbage is pure fiction which sensationalizes lies that have been long debunked.”