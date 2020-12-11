Trump’s Bankers Interviewed as Manhattan DA’s Criminal Investigation Steps Up, Says Report
TICK TOCK
President Donald Trump is reportedly terrified about the prospect of being prosecuted once he leaves the White House next month. According to The New York Times, he has good reason to be. The newspaper states that, in recent weeks, several employees of Trump’s bank and insurance broker have been interviewed as Manhattan’s district attorney steps up his criminal investigation into the president. Staff at the lender, Deutsche Bank, and the insurance brokerage, Aon, were reportedly questioned as part of DA Cyrus Vance Jr.’s probe into whether Trump or his employees committed financial crimes. The Deutsche employees were experts in the bank’s procedures for making lending decisions, according to the Times. states. Neither Vance nor the Trump Organization commented on the report, which stated that more interviews will take place soon.