Trump’s Beauty Queen Under Investigation by Florida Bar

The president’s former lawyer is under a microscope for her on-the-job behavior.

Former federal prosecutor and beauty pageant contestant Lindsey Halligan is under investigation in Florida, The New York Times reported on Thursday, citing a letter sent by the state’s bar association.

The outlet explained that the letter was addressed to the executive director of the legal watchdog group Campaign for Accountability, which filed professional misconduct complaints against Halligan to both the Florida and Virginia bar associations in November.

The Florida bar association told the nonprofit organization in the letter, which included Halligan, “We already have an investigation pending.”

Halligan formerly represented Trump as part of his personal legal team. MARCO BELLO/AFP via Getty Images

An investigation could result in disbarment for Halligan, 36, but the process would likely take years before she would lose her license to practice law.

On Wednesday, the Department of Justice posted a notice in the Federal Register stating that it wanted priority over state bar associations in investigations involving its own lawyers, requesting that state bar disciplinary authorities “suspend any parallel investigations until the completion of the department’s review.”

A legal expert told the Times the DOJ’s move amounts to “a threat.”

A spokeswoman for the DOJ declined to comment.

Halligan had no criminal prosecution experience before Trump appointed her as an interim U.S. attorney. MARCO BELLO/AFP via Getty Images

The former Miss Colorado contestant’s legal career has been a roller coaster during President Donald Trump’s second administration.

In September, Halligan—Trump’s former personal attorney who has no criminal prosecution experience—was sworn in as the Interim U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia.

She came in to replace Erik Siebert, who was ousted after refusing to bring charges against New York Attorney General Letitia James at Trump’s command.

The insurance lawyer swiftly moved to do what her predecessor refused to, seeking indictments against James and former FBI Director James Comey. But in November, a judge threw out the indictments on the grounds that she was illegally serving as a federal prosecutor.

Bondi tried to protect Halligan from scrutiny by labeling her as a "special attorney." Kent Nishimura/Reuters

Attorney General Pam Bondi attempted to shore up Halligan against criticism by giving her an additional title of “special attorney,” but the court rejected the argument and dismissed the cases in a Nov. 24 ruling that confirmed the illegality of her service.

Halligan continued to identify herself as a U.S. attorney and signed criminal indictments after the ruling, but a federal judge declared her former position “vacant” and open to new applicants in January.

Lindsey Halligan was Donald Trump’s personal attorney on civil cases and had no prosecutorial experience before she was named Virginia's top federal prosecutor. XNY/Star Max/GC Images

District Judge David Novak, a Trump appointee, also issued a ruling threatening disciplinary proceedings against Halligan if she continues to refer to herself as a U.S. attorney.

“No matter all of her machinations, Ms. Halligan has no legal basis to represent to this Court that she holds the position. And any such representation going forward can only be described as a false statement made in direct defiance of valid court orders,” Novak wrote.