Trump’s Behavior Was ‘Brazen Invitation’ for the Coronavirus: Pelosi
‘VERY SAD’
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Friday morning that she hopes President Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis serves as a “learning experience” for Americans who refuse to take COVID-19 precautions. “This is tragic, it’s very sad, but it also is something that going into crowds, unmasked, and all the rest, was sort of a brazen invitation for this to happen,” she said. “Maybe now that people who see the president of the United States, with all the protection he has… still having this exposure… it might be, as you say, a learning experience. More than learning, it has to be something that is acted upon.” Trump announced early Friday morning that he and his wife, Melania Trump, have tested positive for the coronavirus. Trump’s doctor, Sean Conley, said in a statement that the president and first lady “are both well at this time,” and they “plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence.”