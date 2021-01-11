PGA Strips Major Tournament From Trump’s Beloved Bedminster Golf Course
THAT’S ROUGH
In 2014, before Donald Trump was president, he spoke about his immense pride when his treasured Bedminster, New Jersey, golf course was selected to host the 2022 PGA Championship. “Having the PGA is a very, very big deal... So it’s very important to me, it’s a great honor for me,” he said at the time. Well, there’s bad news, Donald—it’s not happening anymore. The PGA of America announced late Sunday that it has stripped the 2022 Championship from Bedminster following the Trumpist storming of the U.S. Capitol. “Our feeling was given the tragic events of Wednesday that we could no longer hold it at Bedminster,” said Seth Waugh, the CEO of the PGA of America. “The damage could have been irreparable.” The Trump Organization reacted with fury to the announcement, calling it a “breach of a binding contract” and complaining that it had “invested many, many millions of dollars” into the holding of the tournament.