Trump’s Beloved Golf Course Posts 13th Straight Annual Loss

One of Donald Trump’s favorite golf resorts logged its 13th consecutive year of losses in 2024, despite the president’s best efforts.

Trump International Scotland, near Aberdeen, Scotland, got a second course this summer, and marketing was boosted exponentially when Trump and his family visited in July. In its annual financial filings, Trump International Golf Club Scotland Ltd., the company behind the resort, said it “made further investments in the expansion of its world-class facilities as part of its long-term strategic growth.”

Despite this, Trump International Golf Club Scotland Ltd. reported a full-year loss of around $1.17 million, down from $1.83 million the year before, according to Bloomberg.

Trump's golf course in Balmedie, Aberdeenshire. Michal Wachucik/Getty Images

Revenue at his Aberdeen course, near the village of Balmedie, rose to roughly $5.55 million last year, up from $4.75 million, driven by increased tournament activity and marketing spend. “We expect [this] will help to deliver continued revenue growth in 2025 and beyond,” course directors said in their strategic report.

Trump purchased the Menie property north of Aberdeen in 2006, and it has operated at a loss every year since opening in 2012.

Earlier this year, Trump opened a new course at the resort, named after his mother, who was born in Scotland.

First son Eric Trump, who oversees the Scottish operations, defended the financial results: “Ownership remains steadfastly committed to their vision for the property and confidently foresees a positive fiscal improvement as the impact of the investment activities flow through,” he told Bloomberg.

Trump is also pushing for the U.K. to permit the British Open to return to his Turnberry course in South Ayrshire. It last hosted the event in 2009.

Trump has repeatedly touted his Scottish golf empire. “It’s very tough to compete with what we have in Scotland,” Trump told his granddaughter Kai Trump this month when the 18-year-old asked him what his favorite course was.

Donald Trump and Eric Trump attended the opening of the Trump International Golf Links, the president’s new golf course on the Menie Estate in Balmedie, Aberdeenshire. Jane Barlow/PA Images via Getty Images

The Aberdeenshire course has drawn criticism over environmental issues, including multiple sewage limit breaches documented by Scotland’s environmental regulators.

Investigative reporting revealed that the course breached sewage contamination limits 14 times since 2019, including multiple times in 2024, according to documents from the Scottish Environmental Protection Agency.

Of those, eight incidents were classified as “upper tier,” meaning they were serious enough to potentially trigger enforcement measures.

Trump’s resort management disputes the severity of the findings, arguing that their wastewater system complies with licensing and that natural ground filtration further mitigates any environmental risk.