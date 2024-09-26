Trump’s ‘Big A**’ Roasted in New Clip From ‘The Apprentice’

The latest clip to be shared from Donald Trump’s soon-to-be-released biopic, The Apprentice, shows the future president being roasted over his weight.

The slight came from the character of Trump’s former right-hand man and lawyer, Roy Cohn, who helped him rise to power in the 1970s.

“You have kind of a big ass, you know that?” Cohn’s character says to a young Trump after he tried on a pair of dress pants that appeared to be too tight. “You gotta work on that.”

Trump removes the trousers and ignores the dig, instead pivoting back to a conversation about his dad, Fred Trump, who was one of New York City’s most successful real estate moguls at the time.

The clip continues with Cohn agreeing to shell out $1,100 to buy the younger Trump a jacket in what he outright describes as a “quid pro quo” move.

“I don’t need your money,” Cohn’s character tells Trump. “You pay me back with your friendship. Okay, quid pro quo. You’ll be a friend to me, I’ll be a friend to you.”

The Apprentice will hit theaters nationwide on Oct. 11, less than a month before Election Day. Trump is played by Sebastian Stan and Cohn by the Succession star Jeremy Strong.

The real-life Trump isn’t happy with the biopic or its timing. He and his backers have actively tried to block its release stateside after the film premiered at the Cannes Film Festival on May 20 and reportedly portrayed Trump in a negative light.

While Trump’s camp isn’t a fan of the flick, the film has rated well among critics and boasted a score of 77 percent by Rotten Tomatoes as of Thursday afternoon.