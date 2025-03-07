Skip to Main Content
Newsletters
Crossword
SUBSCRIBE
ALL
CS
CHEAT SHEET
NEWSLETTERS
LOG IN
Cheat Sheet
Media
Obsessed
Royals
Politics
Opinion
Innovation
U.S. News
Scouted
My Account
Manage Newsletters
Subscription Offers
Need Help?
LogOut
HOMEPAGE
U.S. News
Trump’s Big Bitcoin Move Sends Crypto Prices Tumbling
BIG DUMP
The slump started right after the White House confirmed the creation of an official U.S. bitcoin reserve.
Isabel van Brugen
Freelance Writer
Published
Mar. 7 2025
6:43AM EST
Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS
Isabel van Brugen
Freelance Writer
isabelvanbrugen
Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast
here
.
Trending Now
Politics
WATCH: Tiny Gov Agency Blocks DOGE Goons From Building in Heated Standoff
Liam Archacki
Politics
Cheryl Hines Issues Husband RFK Jr. a Shocking Ultimatum
Nandika Chatterjee
Politics
These U.S. States Face Big Electricity Bill as Canada Refuses to Pause Tariffs
Matt Young
Politics
‘Small but Mighty’: How an Underdog Agency Is Schooling DOGE in Takeover Showdown
Liam Archacki
Media
JFK’s Grandson Trolls Cheryl Hines Over Measles Death
Eboni Boykin-Patterson