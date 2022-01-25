Trump’s Big Tech Alternative Free Speech Site Will Have AI Censors
‘NOT A FREE SPEECH PLATFORM’
Former President Donald Trump’s yet-to-be-launched social media platform Truth Social is casting itself as an alternative to “Big Tech,” but the platform has enlisted a “Big Tech” firm to aid in the site’s moderation utilizing AI censors. Initially billed as a venture to “stand up to the tyranny of Big Tech,” the platform, Truth Social, will be moderated by precisely what it publicly rails against: “Big Tech.” Fox Business reported Monday that Trump’s platform will be moderated by Hive, which the network describes as “a San Francisco-based Series D start-up that provides automated solutions through cloud-based artificial intelligence for understanding images, videos, and text content.” Hive CEO Kevin Guo told Fox Business the company can detect content including “nudity, drugs, violence, hate speech, spam, and bullying.” Truth Social CEO and former Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) added: “We want to be very family-friendly, we want this to be a very safe place.” Far-right social media alternative Gab CEO Andrew Torba on Monday attacked Trump’s venture and called the site “not a free speech platform.” Truth Social didn’t return The Daily Beast’s request for comment on Monday evening.