Trump’s Biggest Fan Goes Ballistic on MTG With Lewd Attack

MAGA firebrand Laura Loomer has escalated her brutal war of words with Marjorie Taylor Greene, posting a video of the congresswoman groping a cardboard cutout of Donald Trump to accuse her of being a “total fraud.”

The scorched-earth battle between the two MAGA queens has become increasingly ugly in recent months as Greene broke ranks with the president on everything from the Epstein files and cost-of-living pressures to foreign wars and “America First” principles.

Marjorie Taylor Greene and Laura Loomer. The Daily Beast/Getty/Reuters

But things intensified even further this week after Greene slammed the “sexualization” of women at the president’s lavish Mar-a-Lago club in an interview with The New York Times.

“I never liked the MAGA Mar-a-Lago sexualization. I believe how women in leadership present themselves sends a message to younger women,” she told the outlet in a series of blistering interviews.

US President Donald Trump talks with guests during a Halloween party at his Mar-a-Lago estate. Samuel Corum/Getty Images

“I have two daughters, and I’ve always been uncomfortable with how those women puff up their lips and enlarge their breasts. I’ve never spoken about it publicly, but I’ve been planning to.”

Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, has long drawn scrutiny for the way women are presented or perceived.

A woman posing in a giant martini glass at the Mar-a-Lago Halloween party. N/A

The “puffed up” lips and enhancements Greene referred to have become so ubiquitous among Republican women in the president’s orbit that it’s even earned its own trend moniker: “Mar-a-Lago face.”

But Loomer, a far-right commentator and staunch Trump ally, fired back on Tuesday morning, posting a four-year-old video of Greene on stage at a Republican event with a cardboard cutout of Trump.

In the clip, Greene can be seen pointing to the life-size image of Trump, telling the audience: “This guy right here, he’s great, standing up there in the mucky swamp.” But in a bizarre twist, she then moves her hand around his groin area with what appears to be a lewd gesture.

Says the woman who whored herself out and cheated on her own husband Perry with some guys from her gym.



Also, what does she mean about sexualization? Let me remind @RepMTG of this video of her sexually molesting a cardboard cutout of President Trump.



MTG is a total fraud. https://t.co/fvKIXiwV7L pic.twitter.com/YfeHwBtlpH — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) December 30, 2025

“Also, what does she mean about sexualization?” Loomer asked on X.

“Let me remind @RepMTG of this video of her sexually molesting a cardboard cutout of President Trump. MTG is a total fraud.”

The incendiary post, in which Loomer also repeated claims of infidelity against Greene, was not the first time this week that Loomer has hit out at her long-term nemesis.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and her boyfriend Brian Glenn. Kent Nishimura/Kent Nishimura/Getty Images

On Sunday, the right-wing provocateur posted an article featuring Greene in a bikini on a beach in Costa Rica, where she is holidaying with her fiancé, MAGA reporter Brian Glenn.

“‘America Only’ @RepMTG vacations in Costa Rica,” Loomer quipped, citing an unnamed source who reportedly told her Greene had bought a $5 million home there.

She also hit out at Greene’s claim in the New York Times that Trump yelled at her over the Epstein files, with the president reportedly telling her: “My friends will get hurt.”

“In reality, Epstein was a friend to Democrats,” Loomer wrote.

The Daily Beast has reached out to Greene’s office. So far, she has has not publicly responded to Loomer’s latest attack, with her Instagram suggesting she is instead enjoying her holiday before she quits Congress on January 5, following her spectacular falling out with Trump.

But the MAGA acolyte has not shied away from her beef with Loomer in the past, claiming “she psychotically turns on everyone” and is “the most unstable person and worst liability to ever walk in the Oval Office.”

But while both have spent years vying for Trump’s attention, Loomer remains a loyal and influential ally of the president.