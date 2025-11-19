Trump’s Billionaire Foe Announces Run for California Governor

Tom Steyer attacked President Donald Trump while announcing his campaign to become the next governor of California when Gov. Gavin Newsom hits the term limit next fall. “The richest people in America think that they earned everything themselves. Bulls--t, man. That’s so ridiculous,” the billionaire philanthropist began his campaign announcement video. Steyer, who is also a climate activist, included a news clip of himself explaining that America has a “broken government” that’s “been bought by corporations.” This isn’t the first time the billionaire has fought the president. Previously, Steyer raised funds and became the face of the campaign to impeach Trump during his first term. In the video, Steyer painted himself as a successful businessman for the people who has gone head-to-head with big oil, tobacco, and “out-of-state corporations that refused to pay their California taxes,” framing his campaign around making California affordable, forcing corporations to “pay their fair share again,” building affordable homes, and bettering the state’s education. “This is about disrupting the way people think, so we can get a completely different and much better outcome for the people of California,” he said. Steyer previously ran as a Democratic presidential nominee in 2020. However, he dropped out before Super Tuesday.

I’m running for governor because Californians deserve a life they can afford.



Sacramento politicians are afraid to change this system. I’m not.



Join us: https://t.co/YWoyLaGYSa pic.twitter.com/fE1sSnkD4Y — Tom Steyer (@TomSteyer) November 19, 2025

X