Trump’s Billionaire Pals Get Handed TikTok

Pete Davidson’s “dream” of becoming a father has finally come true: The comedian’s girlfriend, Elsie Hewitt, has given birth to the couple’s first child. In an Instagram post, Hewitt, 29, revealed the baby’s name—Scottie Rose Hewitt Davidson—and shared photos of her and Davidson, 32, cradling their newborn. Scottie appears to be named after Davidson’s father, Scott Davidson, a New York City firefighter who died in the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. Rose is Hewitt’s middle name. “our perfect angel girl arrived 12/12/2025,” the model wrote. She followed up with two messages; a heartfelt note from her and a characteristically humorous one from him. “my best work yet, i am absolutely overflowing with love and gratitude and disbelief,” she wrote, before adding Davidson’s contribution: “wu tang forever.” Hewitt announced her pregnancy in July in an Instagram post captioned, “welp now everyone knows we had sex.” Davidson, who has long been open about wanting kids, spoke of his excitement during a subsequent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “Anybody who knows me, it’s my dream to be a dad, so I’m so excited,” the former Saturday Night Live star enthused. “Elsie’s excited. I’m excited to see her be a mom, so we’re stoked.” Reports that Davidson and Hewitt were dating began in March, with the couple making it Instagram official shortly after. Hewitt said in November that she “knew” from their first date that Davidson would be the father of her children and that she “could not ask for a better father for my child.”
ADVERTISEMENT
- 1Pete Davidson and Model Girlfriend Welcome First BabyPAIR'S TOUCHING TRIBUTEThe couple appeared to pay tribute to Davidson’s late father when naming the baby.
- 2Trump's Billionaire Pals Get Handed TikTokSEALED THE DEALA new joint venture is set to take over the social media giant’s U.S. unit.
Partner updateAD BY FlavCityThese Protein Powders Are Actually Really Delicious CAPITAL OF YUMFlavCity is on a mission to make healthy choices approachable, fun, and craveably delicious.
- 3Mystery Surrounds Death of ‘Pulp Fiction’ ActorUNDER INVESTIGATIONPolice say Peter Greene’s cause of death has yet to be determined.
- 4Rolling Stones Guitarist, 82, Kills 2026 Stadium TourTIME OUTThe band’s rep named the culprit behind plans to postpone the tour.
Shop with ScoutedTreat Yourself to Some Self-Love During Lelo’s Holiday Sale GOOD VIBES ONLYFrom vibrators to male massagers, score up to 50 percent off during the luxury sexual wellness brand’s biggest sale of the year.
- 5Lufthansa Sells U.S. Boeing Jets for Inflated Price of $400MCHRISTMAS BONUSThe 747s will be used to update the long delayed Air Force One program.
- 6Tesla Owners Forced to Buy Specialized Tools to Escape CarsSMASHING DESIGNPeople have allegedly died after becoming trapped.
- 7Loomer Celebrates Being Crazy Enough to Defend Reiner InsultLOOMER-TICThe president appeared to suggest Reiner’s murder was his own fault for being a Trump critic.
- 8‘2 Fast 2 Furious’ Star’s Husband Charged After Hit-and-RunFLEEING THE SCENEJames Hunter Bailey was arrested Monday night after an alleged hit-and-run incident while driving his wife’s car.
Shop with ScoutedBissell’s CrossWave *Actually* Replaces Your Mop & VacuumSMARTER NOT HARDERThe Bissell CrossWave OmniForce is an all-in-one cleaner engineered with next-level suction and dynamic mopping for the ultimate clean every time.
- 9Iconic British Fashion Designer to A-List Rockers Dies at 80A CUT ABOVE THE RESTThe acclaimed designer made his final appearance dressing Lily Allen last month.
- 10Former Child Star Says She Is Treated Better on OnlyFans BODY OF WORK“I’m going to profit off of my body because you taught me it was profitable,” Megan Prescott said about her journey from child star to sex worker.
Trump’s Billionaire Pals Get Handed TikTok
The White House’s campaign to “save” TikTok may soon be over—with President Donald Trump’s billionaire pals expected to emerge victorious. The Chinese-owned social media giant has signed a deal to sell its U.S. unit to a joint venture controlled by American investors, according to an internal memo reviewed by Axios. Under the deal, tech titan Oracle, private equity firm Silver Lake, and Abu Dhabi-based MGX will collectively own 45 percent of TikTok’s U.S. entity through “TikTok USDS Joint Venture LLC.” ByteDance will retain almost 20 percent of TikTok, and nearly one-third will be held by affiliates of the Chinese firm’s existing investors. Oracle is owned by co-founder and Trump pal Larry Ellison; Silver Lake co-CEO and managing partner Egon Durban has ties to Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner; and MGX has backed the Trump family’s crypto empire. The joint venture will reportedly be in charge of U.S. data protection, algorithm security, content moderation, and software assurance. “A trusted security partner will be responsible for auditing and validating compliance with the agreed upon National Security Terms, and Oracle will be the trusted security partner upon completion of the transaction,” the memo states.
Most protein powders suffer from three main issues: confusing ingredients, difficulty mixing, and weird aftertastes. FlavCity has tackled all three with the All-In-One Protein Smoothie Powder. These smoothies are made without hidden “junk”—only real-food ingredients for flavor and function. Every scoop is free from inflammatory oils, artificial sweeteners, gums, fillers, and anything that doesn’t serve your health. It blends seamlessly with milk, allowing you to skip the blender and get on with your day faster. Because flavor is in the name, FlavCity prides itself on crafting tastes to obsess over. The All-In-One Protein Smoothie Powder comes in seven regular grass-fed whey-based flavors and two plant-based alternative flavors, from vanilla cream to butter coffee. Each is naturally sweetened with monk fruit and stevia, so you can satisfy your sweet tooth without a weird aftertaste or sugar crash.
Each bag has twenty servings per container, which nets out to about $3 per serving–way cheaper than whatever you’re picking up on the way back from the gym. So when you’re looking for better-for-you food that’s easy and delicious, try out FlavCity Protein Smoothies.
If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.
The death of Pulp Fiction actor Peter Greene is a mystery to authorities days after his body was found inside his New York City apartment. Greene, 60, was found dead Friday inside his Manhattan residence after police were called to conduct a welfare check, TMZ reported. The New York City medical examiner has not yet classified the cause of death and has not ruled out homicide, suicide, drugs, or another medical issue, according to the outlet. Sources told TMZ that Greene’s neighbors first raised concerns after hearing music playing from his apartment for several days. Building management was alerted and contacted police, who then entered the unit. Officers told the outlet that Greene’s body showed injuries, but authorities said it remains unclear how those injuries were sustained or whether they contributed to his death. Greene, known for his roles in Pulp Fiction and The Mask was still actively working. His manager, Gregg Edwards, told the New York Post that Greene was preparing to begin filming the independent thriller Mascots alongside actor Mickey Rourke in January. Edwards remembered Greene as a deeply committed actor and close friend. “Truly one of the great actors of our generation,” he told the outlet. “His heart was as big as there was. I’m going to miss him.”
The Rolling Stones are not embarking on their Europe and U.K. tour in the coming year, a rep for the band told USA Today on Thursday, because its guitarist, Keith Richards, 82, wasn’t “keen” on the move this time around. “Nothing was confirmed, but when they properly sat down to discuss the tour, Keith said he didn’t think he could commit,” Bernard Doherty told the site. Richards “wasn’t keen on a big stadium tour for over four months at this time,” he added. The news comes after months of rumors that the band would release another album and continue its tradition of touring every year. Doherty acknowledged that the change “is hard for their fans,” but “The Stones will get back onstage when they’re good and ready.” Last year, the legendary band made 16 U.S. stops for its Hackney Diamonds Tour. In 2015, frontman Mick Jagger told Rolling Stone he had no plans to retire, despite what some naysayers might think.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Whether you’re looking for an NSFW gift for your S.O. this holiday season or just a self-care treat to spice up solo play on any day of the year, Lelo has everything you need to keep the good vibes going (and the stress low) through the holiday season and beyond. Lelo is known for being the ‘designer’ sex toy brand, and while its offerings are some of the best on the market, its prices are on the steep side. Fortunately, right now, shoppers can score up to 50 percent off Lelo’s luxe items during its biggest sale of the year.
Lelo’s sale includes a range of discounted luxury sex toys, but if you’re new to the brand, the Soraya 2 is a fan favorite that’s suitable for sex toy beginners and connoisseurs alike. This updated version of the bestselling premium rabbit vibrator is engineered with dual-stimulation features, allowing for both clitoral and G-spot orgasms. Plus, the controls are right at your fingertips for customized pleasure. Play with 12 different vibration settings, ranging from a teasing murmur to a satisfying pulse. The Soraya 2 will always leave you coming... back for more. The best part? In addition to up to half off a huge selection of toys, you’ll also receive a free Sona 2 toy with your purchase. Double the pleasure, double the fun.
The U.S. Air Force is purchasing two additional Boeing 747-8s to be used for its long delayed new Air Force One project, known as VC-25B. Lufthansa, one of the last major airlines still flying the “Queen of the Skies” for passenger flights, is selling the 747s for $400 million, which according to Cirium Ascend Consultancy is well above the market rate of $75 million to $100 million per jet, Bloomberg reports. Boeing is the lead contractor on the VC-25B program, which will replace the current group of VC-25A aircraft, which are known as Air Force One when the president is flying on board. Just three years ago, when production of the jet ended in 2022, Boeing sold each 747-8 for about $400 million. Boeing stopped making the passenger version of the jet in 2017. A statement from the Air Force said the two planes will be used for training and “spares.” President Donald Trump has demanded that Boeing complete the project by the end of his term and accepted a gift of a luxury Boeing 747 from the government of Qatar that is currently being retrofitted to serve as an interim Air Force One.
Americans are going to drastic measures to ensure they can escape from their Teslas amid a spate of incidents in which people have gotten trapped, sometimes fatally. The electric car doors of Elon Musk’s flagship brand have become a source of intense national scrutiny, with Bloomberg reporting that some owners have bought glass breakers to break a window if their door wouldn’t open. “Rideshare drivers are proactively showing passengers where to find Tesla’s built-in manual door releases, which vary substantially by model,” the site adds. Online retail marketplaces such as Etsy and Amazon have also introduced products that are designed to make opening the doors easier, including cords that can be pulled in emergencies. Some 35,000 people have signed a Consumer Reports petition demanding that Tesla fix the doors’ design. “I was very traumatized,” said Erin Geter, a 39-year-old from Huntersville, North Carolina, who has since bought a Honda after her toddler became trapped in her Tesla, Bloomberg reports. Tesla has been sued by the bereaved parents of Krysta Tsukahara, who died in a burning Cybertruck. They allege she became trapped inside after crashing into a tree in the San Francisco Bay Area last year.
MAGA conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer has given herself a pat on the back for thinking President Donald Trump’s widely condemned social media post about Rob Reiner was a good idea. Trump shocked politicians on both sides of the aisle day after the killing of the Hollywood director, 78, and his wife, Michele, 70. Loomer’s self-congratulatory post on X was in response to MS Now’s Morning Joe, where host Jonathan Lemire said, “the only defenders I’ve found of this is the really hardcore—Laura Loomer defended it, and a few people like that.” Loomer interpreted that as proof of her fealty to Trump, responding, “@MSNOWNews reiterates how loyal I am as they try to dunk on me. ‘The only defenders of this I saw… Laura Loomer defended it!’ Donald Trump Did Nothing Wrong!” The Reiners were found slain on Sunday, and their son Nick has been arrested in their killings. A hotel room he booked Saturday night was found bloodied, and multiple people witnessed father and son arguing hours before. Following the murders, Trump wrote, “Rob Reiner, a tortured and struggling, but once very talented movie director and comedy star, has passed away, together with his wife, Michele, reportedly due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME, sometimes referred to as TDS.”
2 Fast 2 Furious star Devon Aoki reportedly got an unwelcome late-night visit from police at her Florida home after officers came looking for her husband in connection with a hit-and-run. According to the Daily Mail, James Hunter Bailey, 40, was arrested Monday night after police alleged he struck an electric scooter rider and fled to his $9 million mansion. A police report obtained by the outlet says Bailey was driving Aoki’s Audi SQ7 SUV when he allegedly hit a man riding a scooter in a crosswalk around 5 p.m. Officers responding to the crash said the victim’s girlfriend told them her boyfriend’s foot became trapped under the vehicle’s tire. She told police she “frantically” asked the driver to reverse the SUV to free him, but claimed that the driver fled without rendering aid or providing identifying information, the report states. Later that night, police went to the couple’s Florida mansion, where Aoki answered the door and said she did not know where her Audi was, according to the Mail. As officers were leaving, Bailey ran inside and locked the door. He later identified himself, was arrested, and charged at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. His next court date is February 13.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Cyber Week is the best time to save on big-ticket items like TVs, furniture, and yes, cleaning devices. Fortunately, the deals are extended this year, and Bissell’s huge sale is one of the best we’ve seen. For a limited time, the Bissell CrossWave OmniForce is up to 52 percent off. This powerful multi-surface cleaner effectively replaces vacuuming and mopping with one sleek machine that delivers a faster, deeper, and more efficient clean.
The Bissell CrossWave OmniForce wet-dry vac blends vacuuming and mopping to tackle everyday cleaning of wet and dry messes. Plus, not only does it sweep up crumbs, dirt, and pet dander, but it also mops away spills and pet accidents—and actually sanitizes—a must for cold and flu season.
This all-in-one cleaning hero is a game-changer for parents and pet owners who need to tackle tough-to-clean fur, paw prints, and spills all in one go—and on a daily basis. At up to 55 percent off for the post-Black Friday sale event, the CrossWave OmniForce is a no-brainer. This is one of the best deals we’ve seen this year, so now’s the time to invest in a cleaner space for the holidays and beyond.
If you’re looking for a more compact device, Bissell is also offering a slew of deals right now, including discounts on its beloved range of portable carpet and upholstery cleaners (think the Little Green Mini Portable Carpet Cleaner).
The pioneering British fashion designer Antony Price has died at the age of 80. Price was behind the signature look of music icons from David Bowie to Duran Duran, making the colorful pastel silk suits the latter wore in their video for hit single “Rio” in 1982. In a tribute on social media, Duran Duran keyboardist Nick Rhodes said of the designer, “His distinctive creations were unique and striking. Whilst he rarely received the recognition he deserved from the fashion media, his notable clientele and many other designers all knew Antony was a genius, a cut above the rest.” Price was born in Yorkshire in 1945, and moved to London in the early 1960s to study at the Royal College of Art. After dressing Mick Jagger in tight trousers for the Rolling Stones’ “Gimme Shelter” tour in 1969, Price would go on to style Roxy Music (frontman Bryan Ferry called Price a “master craftsman”) and Lou Reed in the 1970s, before working with Duran Duran and his friend David Bowie in the 1980s. Jerry Hall wore a Price dress when she married Jagger. In the 1990s, Price began a working relationship with Camilla Parker Bowles, and continued to dress her after she became Duchess of Cornwall and then queen. Price staged what would be his final show in London last month, collaborating with fashion brand 16Arlington. Singer Lily Allen wore a Price creation, a black velvet ‘revenge dress’ inspired by the one worn by Diana, Princess of Wales, after her divorce. Price’s cause of death has not been released.
Megan Prescott, a former child star who was cast as a stripper on the show Skins at just 16 years old, revealed that she is treated better as a stripper and OnlyFans model than she was as a child actor. “Sex work was a huge sigh of relief because it was black-and-white,” Prescott, 34, told Cosmopolitan UK. “In acting, it’s not like that. It’s very vague.” She explained that at a strip club, security would step in if there was an issue. However, Prescott, who played sexually confident Katie Fitch on Skins from 2009 to 2010, said similar protections and safeguards weren’t often available if she felt uncomfortable while acting. “This was before intimacy coordinators, before #MeToo,” she said. “No one had the language of, ‘Are you comfortable? Do you want to talk about how this scene is going to go?’” Prescott also explained that there’s a double standard for former child stars. “They’re highly sexualized when they’re young, but as soon as they’re adults and say, ‘I’m going to be the main benefactor of this,’ people suddenly have a problem,” she said. “I’m going to profit off of my body because you taught me it was profitable.” In 2020, Prescott joined OnlyFans during the COVID-19 lockdown due to financial stress. Turns out, Skins, which produced stars like Nicholas Hoult and Dev Patel, didn’t pay a lot and she only made “minimum wage.” “I can only afford everything I can do now, all of my creative projects, because of OnlyFans,” she said, explaining that while she isn’t a top earner on the site, she’s no longer constantly financially stressed.