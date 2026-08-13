Trump’s Blonde Aide, 35, Emerges as Wild Card to Replace Leavitt

President Donald Trump’s favorite blonde aide has emerged as a long-shot candidate to replace Karoline Leavitt as press secretary.

The prediction market Kalshi lists Natalie Harp as having a 5 percent chance of landing the all-important gig—though her presence on any candidate list is sure to raise eyebrows.

Harp, 35, is among the president’s closest aides, serving as a personal assistant who not only posts for the president on Truth Social but also prints out articles for him to read throughout the day.

Natalie Harp has been repeatedly photographed with the president this term, including being at his side on Marine One. The Washington Post/The Washington Post via Getty Im

Her alleged obsession with Trump has been so severe that she was even flagged by the Secret Service as a potential security risk, the president’s longtime biographer Michael Wolff revealed in his 2025 book All or Nothing: How Trump Recaptured America.

More recently, The New York Times reporters Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan wrote in their own book that Harp would leave gushing letters for Trump to find in his “personal spaces” during the 2024 campaign, including one that read: “You are all that matters to me.”

Natalie Harp's close relationship with President Donald Trump was punctuated by his choosing to bring her with him on a different plane when he left Turkey. Secretary of State Marco Rubio was among the officials left on the “decoy” plane that was considered to be at risk of an attack by an Iranian assassin. Evan Vucci/Reuters

It appears that admiration may run both ways. Harp was among a handful of people who hitched a ride with Trump during his secret evacuation of Air Force One last month, flying with him on a separate jet from Turkey while other top officials—like Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller and Secretary of State Marco Rubio—remained on a decoy plane feared to be a target of an Iranian assassin.

While her proximity to the president is unquestioned, her ability to command a room full of White House reporters is less clear. Unlike other MAGA figures, Harp is not active on her own social media and has never spoken to the press about her White House position.

Sources familiar with the situation told the Daily Beast on Thursday that CNN’s token MAGA pundit Scott Jennings, who makes a living by being combative with media figures who disagree with him, is the frontrunner to be the next press secretary.

Prediction markets thus far agree with the Beast’s reporting.

The three favorites to be the next White House press secretary as of Thursday afternoon. Kalshi

As of Thursday afternoon, Kalshi gives Jennings a 29 percent chance of being Trump’s next mouthpiece, followed by White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly, who sits at 17 percent, and Trump’s former legal spokesperson, Alina Habba, who sits at 16 percent.