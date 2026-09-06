Trump’s Blonde Aide, 35, Joins His Holiday Weekend Escape

The president’s most adoring aide, Natalie Harp, is spending the Labor Day weekend golfing with him at his New Jersey golf club.

Harp, who appears to take no days off and travels with him to golf virtually every weekend, was again spotted playing golf with Trump at his Bedminster National Golf Club in New Jersey. Harp, 35, was spotted sitting in a golf cart watching Trump, 80, take a swing.

Harp sits in a golf cart as Trump spends Sunday golfing. @realmichaelsolakiewicz/Instagram

She was also seen boarding Marine One with Trump as they traveled from Washington to New Jersey over the long weekend.

Harp seen boarding Marine One to join Trump on yet another golf weekend. Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Harp, a former right-wing television anchor who earns $150,000 a year working in the Trump White House, is always at the president’s side in Oval Office meetings and travels with him on the weekends for his golf trips. She even spent her 35th birthday, which fell on a Saturday, last month with the president at his New Jersey golf club.

The president’s ever-present aide has been accused of having an “unhealthy” relationship with him. She is known for leaving the president fawning letters, two of which the Daily Beast published in full last month.

“You are all that matters to me,” Harp wrote to Trump, also thanking him for being her “Guardian and Protector in this Life.”

Harp is always at the president's side. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

The letters are believed to have been written during, or immediately after, a trip on which she accompanied Trump to his courses in Scotland and Ireland in 2023.

In them, she expresses embarrassment about seemingly walking the course and running after him; an anecdote backed by photos taken on the first day of Trump’s Scotland trip showed Harp sprinting uphill at full speed to keep up with his moving golf cart.

Her letter explained that while she was in Trump’s presence on the trip, she even forgot basic necessities like eating and sleeping.

Harp is frequently seen in Oval Office events with Trump. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

“I want things to always be right between us. I also know I’ve been distracted all week (forgetting to eat throughout the days, and even forgetting to sleep, and only catching a couple hours at a time),” she wrote to Trump at the time.