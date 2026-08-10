Trump’s Blonde Companion, 35, Sparks Speculation With Signature Accessory

President Donald Trump’s fawning blonde assistant Natalie Harp was spotted several times over the weekend with a mysterious, large, red bag.

Harp, who turned 35 on Saturday and was photographed celebrating alongside the president and the rest of the Trump clan at the president’s Bedminster Golf Club in New Jersey over the weekend, was seen several times carrying a large, red bag that appears to be stuffed to the brim.

Throughout the golfing weekend, Harp was seen holding the bag as she followed the president in her own golf cart on Saturday.

She was also spotted arriving back Sunday at the White House with the same bag, which is made by the Utah-based brand Osprey. Similar backpacks retail starting at $300.

Harp returns to the White House, giant bag in tote. Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

The bag has prompted speculation as to what it could be carrying. Harp is known to follow him around with a printer so she can give the self-obsessed president physical copies of positive news stories on demand.

Harp has previously been spotted with the large red bag. Alex Wong/Getty Images

Some online took a more crude approach to the speculation.

“Natalie Harp in the trail cart with Trump’s diaper bag at Bedminster today,” popular Democratic X influencer Molly Ploofkins posted.

When asked repeatedly about what exactly Harp is carrying around, White House spokesperson Davis Ingle did not directly address the question, instead launching an attack on the Daily Beast, asserting that “only the glue-sniffing degenerates at the failing Daily Beast would obsessively push baseless conspiracy theories about President Trump and his team.”

Ingle, who is a graduate of Florida’s Southeastern University, where the majority of students attend online or through extension courses at 200 “partner sites,” continued, “They suffer from a severe, crippling disease known as Trump Derangement Syndrome that has completely rotted their peanut-sized brains.”

Harp was also seen sporting a wide smile in the background of an image uploaded to social media by Lara Trump, the wife of Eric Trump, the second son of the president and his first wife, Ivana.

Harp standing behind the president in Lara Trump’s photo. Lara Trump/Instagram

She has also been spotted carrying the oversized bag on other trips alongside the president, including his West Coast swing last week and his appearance at FIFA’s Club World Cup championship in July.

Harp has been accused of having an “unhealthy” obsession with the 80-year-old president.

She has been working for Trump for several years, believed to have entered Trump’s orbit in 2019, then worked on his 2020 campaign. She was frequently seen sitting at the defense table at the president’s 2024 hush money trial in New York, in which he was found guilty on 34 counts of falsifying business records.

Harp attended Trump's trial in New York, often seen carrying lots of paper. Pool/Getty Images

A former right-wing TV anchor, Harp now follows Trump around the White House, fulfilling his every request, including grabbing MAGA merchandise when asked, performing Google searches, printing favorable stories from right-wing websites, earning herself the nickname “the human printer,” and suggesting late-night Truth Social posts.

She earns $150,000 per year working in Trump’s White House.

But her closeness to the president has come under new scrutiny in light of new accounts on her relationship reported in the book, Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump, by reporters Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan.

Harp seen on Marine One with Trump and his son, Eric. The Washington Post/The Washington Post via Getty Im

Harp is said to have left gushing letters for Trump in his “personal spaces” before joining the White House staff, with one reportedly reading, “You are all that matters to me.”

At the start of his second term, Trump began telling his staff that Harp “was the only one who loved him as much as his wife and his kids.”