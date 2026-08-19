Trump’s Blonde Aide, 35, Caught Melting Down at Paparazzi

Donald Trump’s fawning aide was caught on camera Wednesday amid a surge of scrutiny over her close bond with the 80-year-old president.

Natalie Harp, 35, was spotted driving in Washington, D.C., on her way to the White House in a video obtained by the Daily Mail.

In the footage, Harp can be seen reaching for her phone and filming the photographer after noticing she was being recorded while sitting at an intersection inside her SUV.

Harp grabbed her phone to document the photographer who was filming her. Daily Mail

She then mouths what appears to be “f--k you” to the photographer, as she speeds off.

The president's executive assistant appeared to hurl an expletive at the person filming her. Daily Mail

Harp’s aggressive outburst marks a distinct change from her typical cheery demeanor, which includes the signature beaming smile she deploys whenever she’s in Trump’s presence.

The president’s aide has come into the spotlight amid leaks about her obsessive behavior toward her boss, including her love letters declaring that Trump is “all that matters to me.”

On Tuesday night, her brother, Preston, appeared on CNN to offer insight into his sister’s devotion to the president.

“My mom raised us with the idea that American exceptionalism was the correct way of looking at things—that the United States is the boss of the world and that slavery was normal back then, so people weren’t bad because they had slaves,” he told OutFront host Erin Burnett.

“Honestly, Trump wants to take all those books out of schools. He wants to rewrite history,” Preston continued. “I think my sister unfortunately didn’t break out of that delusion my mom raised us with. Trump is everything my mom taught us to respect.”

Harp’s brother, Preston, said there is no way his sister is physically attracted to the president. CNN

Harp’s strange relationship with the president has taken center stage since Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff name-dropped her during an election rally on Sunday, triggering an unprecedented wave of MAGA backlash and widespread curiosity.

“He doesn’t want to do the job,” the Democratic senator, 39, said of Trump. “He wants to build his ballroom and travel with Natalie on their apparently defenseless flying palace gifted by the Emir of Qatar.”

Ossoff made an offhand remark about Trump's relationship to Natalie Harp during a rally on Sunday. The Washington Post/Demetrius Freeman, Getty Images

Many right-wing voices took Ossoff’s comment to imply that Harp was “sleeping with her boss,” as conservative commentator Greg Price wrote.