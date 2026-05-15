Donald Trump has used a private tour of a historic garden in Beijing to quiz the Chinese President about his closeness with his political rivals.

Trump, 79, met Chinese President Xi Jinping, 72, in the historic Zhongnanhai gardens to pose for a “friendship photo” on Thursday.

In a video of the stroll in the garden, Trump can be heard grilling an interpreter, while lowering his voice, “Ask the president… when other people came from other countries... presidents and prime ministers, does he bring them here?"

U.S. President Donald Trump gestures as he speaks next to Chinese President Xi Jinping during a visit to the Zhongnanhai Garden in Beijing, China, May 15, 2026. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

President Xi can be seen shaking his head, as if to say no, while the interpreter’s response is inaudible.

Following their garden stroll and ahead of another round of high-stakes talks, the U.S. president pushed his connection with Xi.

“He’s a man I respect greatly,” Trump said, “We’ve become really good friends, we’ve known each other 11 years, nearly 12 years, that’s a long time.”

Chinese President Xi Jinping gestures during a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump on the sidelines of their visit to the Zhongnanhai Garden in Beijing, China, May 15, 2026 Evan Vucci/REUTERS

Trump’s visit is the first trip by a U.S. leader to China since his last trip there, in 2017.

Xi revealed he was gifting Trump with rose seeds from the Zhongnanhai gardens after their tour, despite the president paving over the White House Rose Garden last year.

“These are the most beautiful roses anyone has ever seen,” Trump told Xi during their walk.

During their Bilateral Tea, Xi told Trump, “there is a lot of history around this compound,” referencing a tree they saw on their walk that was over 400 years old.

“The president was interested to learn all about that,” Xi said, also referencing the Chinese roses he had commented on.

“I have agreed to send the seeds for these roses to the president as a gift,” he said.

Trump noted, “I love that. That’s great.”

Chinese President Xi Jinping gestures as he greets U.S. President Donald Trump at Zhongnanhai Garden in Beijing, China, May 15, 2026. Evan Vucci/REUTERS