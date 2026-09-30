Trump’s Bonkers Sniper Arch Plan Gets Awkward Reality Check

Donald Trump’s plan to turn his massive triumphal arch in D.C. into a fortified military outpost has hit an awkward snag: administration officials say they know nothing about it.

Trump announced last week that the planned 250-foot arch at Memorial Circle would become a “military complex,” complete with drones and snipers.

Trump said on Truth Social the arch would “house, store, and have the rapid ability to use large numbers of drones, plus Snipers, on both the roof and plaza areas, and additionally have and hold large quantities of sniper ammunition in storage.”

He did not explain what military purpose the weaponry would serve at the site, which sits near existing military facilities and Reagan National Airport.

But Trump administration officials say they are unaware of any plans to make the arch into a military complex, according to The Washington Post.

For nearly a year, Trump has portrayed the arch as a grand tourist destination with viewing decks, a ticket office and a family restroom.

A model of Donald Trump's proposed triumphal arch during the Great American State Fair on the National Mall. Daniel Heuer/REUTERS

But Trump’s sudden military makeover has thrown that plan into confusion.

Senior officials from the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation and the National Park Service reportedly told advocacy groups that they were proceeding with the existing design and had received no additional information from the Defense Department about turning the project into a military facility, according to The Washington Post.

The apparent disconnect could create another hurdle for an administration that has been rushing to move the project forward.

Officials have been targeting November for final approval, but preservation groups say adding military functions could require the government to conduct a new or supplemental review.

“A new or supplemental review would be required,” Rebecca Miller, executive director of the DC Preservation League, wrote to the administration in a letter seen by The Washington Post.

That matters because the proposed site is already the subject of legal and preservation battles. Critics argue that the enormous structure would disrupt the historic character of the area, exceed building height limits in the nation’s capital, and have questioned whether the project has the necessary congressional authorization.

Trump has faced criticism for his proposed arch in D.C. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

And the military features could add another layer of complications, with aviation experts warning that operating drones near the arch could create an increased risk of collisions in the busy airspace around Reagan National Airport.

Democrats are preparing to fight the project. Rep. Jared Huffman, the top Democrat on a House committee overseeing federal parkland, said: “There is nothing that authorizes or justifies a massive arch, even if Trump tries to disguise it as a military facility,” Huffman told The Post. “This is cartoonishly illegal, but he’s obviously trying to find a way to do it anyway.”

Sen. Jeff Merkley has introduced legislation that would block federal funding for planning or construction of the arch. His effort was blocked by Republican Sen. Mike Lee.

“The Trump Arch is a monumentally bad idea, and it is abundantly clear there is no authorization from Congress for this massive arch,” Merkley said after the measure was blocked.

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House, the ACHP, and the NPS for comment.