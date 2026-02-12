Politics

Trump Surrenders as ICE Ends Surge in Minnesota

ICE OUT

Border czar Tom Homan announced the operation will conclude.

Sarah Ewall-Wice
Sarah Ewall-Wice 

Political Reporter

President Trump's border czar Tom Homan announced the ICE surge operation to Minnesota would end during a press conference at the Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building in Minneapolis on February 12, 2026.
Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

President Donald Trump’s border czar Tom Homan says ICE agents are pulling out of Minnesota as part of a “significant drawdown” following weeks of chaos.

The top immigration official insisted that the buildup of agents in the state, which led to the killing of two U.S. citizens, was a success, but nonetheless said the surge operation will wind down.

“I have proposed, and President Trump has concurred, that this surge operation conclude. A significant drawdown has already been underway this week and will continue through the next week,” Homan said at a press conference on Thursday.

It was an anticlimactic conclusion to a controversial operation that scarred a community and led to widespread backlash across the country.

President Trump's border czar Tom Homan announced the ICE surge operation to Minnesota would end during a press conference at the Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building in Minneapolis on February 12, 2026.
President Trump's border czar Tom Homan announced the ICE surge operation to Minnesota would end during a press conference at the Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building in Minneapolis on February 12, 2026. Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

This story is developing and will be updated.

Sarah Ewall-Wice

Sarah Ewall-Wice

Political Reporter

sarah.ewall-wice@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now