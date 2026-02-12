Trump Surrenders as ICE Ends Surge in Minnesota

President Donald Trump’s border czar Tom Homan says ICE agents are pulling out of Minnesota as part of a “significant drawdown” following weeks of chaos.

The top immigration official insisted that the buildup of agents in the state, which led to the killing of two U.S. citizens, was a success, but nonetheless said the surge operation will wind down.

“I have proposed, and President Trump has concurred, that this surge operation conclude. A significant drawdown has already been underway this week and will continue through the next week,” Homan said at a press conference on Thursday.

It was an anticlimactic conclusion to a controversial operation that scarred a community and led to widespread backlash across the country.

President Trump's border czar Tom Homan announced the ICE surge operation to Minnesota would end during a press conference at the Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building in Minneapolis on February 12, 2026. Stephen Maturen/Getty Images