President-elect Donald Trump’s ‘border czar’ nominee Tom Homan promised to slash federal funding to states who don’t work with his new immigration policies while admitting he has received death threats.

Homan appeared on Mark Levin’s show, Life, Liberty and Levin, on Sunday for an interview discussing the “border crisis.”

Levin, a Trump supporter, told Homan he has a “powerful weapon” to use against governors–notably from sanctuary cities–who refuse to cooperate with the Trump administrations plans. “If you have a governor who says, ‘I’m not going to cooperate'...then federal funds should be slashed to that state, and I mean hugely so, so that the people of that state understand that the governor is the responsible party,” Levin said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Levin: If you have a governor who says I am not going to cooperate, I'm going to block you.. federal funds should be slashed to that state…



Homan: That’s going to happen. President Trump will do that. pic.twitter.com/Qmu65zQrfs — Acyn (@Acyn) November 25, 2024

Homan replied in the positive. “And that’s going to happen,. Guaranteed, President Trump is going to do that,” he said.

Homan then claimed he was “being attacked” and that his family had been forced to move out of his home. “This administration has turned this world upside down, so now I’m being attacked,” Homan said. “I got death threats, my family’s not even living in my home right now,” he continued, without adding further context.

“You can hate Trump all you want, but you gotta love your community more than you hate President Trump,” Homan said.

Last week, Homan warned Democratic governors who pushed back on Fox and Friends, to “get the hell out of the way” and “don’t cross that line.”