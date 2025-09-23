Trump’s Border Czar Whines About ‘Sacrifices’ After $50k Sting

Trump’s border czar complained about the numerous “sacrifices” he has made for his job when confronted with allegations that he had accepted a bag of cash from undercover FBI agents.

Tom Homan appeared on Laura Ingraham’s program on Monday night, where the Fox host asked the 63-year-old to address bombshell reports that he had been investigated for bribery.

Homan labeled MSNBC’s weekend report a “hit piece,” which alleged he was caught in a 2024 FBI sting accepting $50,000 in cash to help secure government contracts for undercover agents posing as business executives. An investigation was launched, according to the report, but was shut down after Trump took office. Officials in the White House, as well as FBI Director Kash Patel and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, have dismissed MSNBC’s story.

“I left a very successful business that I ran to come back and work for the government again,” Tom Homan told Laura Ingraham. “I’m back on the government paycheck.” Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

Homan, 63, responded Monday by flatly denying any wrongdoing, saying, “I did nothing criminal, I did nothing illegal.”

Homan, who previously served as acting ICE director during Trump’s first term, sought to portray himself on Fox as the aggrieved party, lamenting the “sacrifices” he’s made since returning to government.

Homan is alleged to have solicited payments in exchange for government contracts should Trump win the 2024 election. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

“I left a very successful business that I ran to come back and work for the government again,” he said. “I’m back on the government paycheck. Not only did I sacrifice, my family sacrifices.”

Homan faced corruption allegations in May after it emerged that, in the two years prior to being appointed border czar, he had collected more than $5,000 in consulting fees from the GEO Group—a private prison giant now profiting from the immigration crackdown he’s overseeing. The actual amount Homan pocketed could be much higher; ethics rules do not require a more specific disclosure.

The unelected border czar claimed he gets “more death threats than anybody” and noted that, while he has a security team, his wife and children do not.

“I haven’t lived with my wife in months,” he said, “because I don’t want her to be here right now with all the threats.”

Homan griped that “they want to come out and dirty me up” after “all the sacrifices, after serving my nation for all these years.”

In a bizarre turn, he then began talking about himself in the third person before circling back to Trump.

“But keep coming cause you know what: Tom Homan isn’t going anywhere. Tom Homan doesn’t shut up. And Tom Homan is going to keep doing what he’s doing, ’cause working for President Trump’s the greatest honor of my life,” he said.

Earlier Monday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt cast the bribery probe into Homan as “another example of the weaponization of the Biden Department of Justice against one of President Trump’s strongest and most vocal supporters.”

Leavitt angrily denied that Homan ever accepted cash—which was reportedly inside a bag from the chain restaurant Cava—after a reporter asked if he would be returning the money.

“Mr. Homan never took the $50,000 that you’re referring to, so you should get your facts straight,” she said.