Trump’s Border Czar Totally Unravels in Yelling On-Air Meltdown

President Trump’s top immigration enforcer completely lost his composure during a live television broadcast, launching into a yelling tirade against two top New York Democratic leaders.

Tom Homan erupted on Fox News during an appearance on Hannity, railing against New York Governor Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani. The pair had just announced a $7 million legal fund for unaccompanied migrant children alongside new policies barring local police from assisting federal deportation agents.

Homan lashed out, branding the sanctuary measures a “blatant, disgusting lie” and denying claims that federal agents were ditching vulnerable minors over a legal contract tweak.

Homan in meltdown mode. Fox News

“There hasn’t been one child at a hearing that hasn’t been represented by a lawyer under this new contract,” Homan shouted. “So let me say we’re not abandoning these children. The only people abandoning children are you.”

Reading aloud from hand-scrawled notes, Homan tried to pin local crime on the state’s leadership. “Since I’ve been border czar, I wrote these numbers down,” he said.

“New York state has denied 14,000 detainers, over 14,000 detainers. Who are they? 6,800 illegal aliens with assault convictions, 800 convictions for child crimes. Don’t tell me you’re trying to protect children! You’re releasing predators to the street every day across the state.”

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani rattled Homan. David Dee Delgado/REUTERS

Homan repeated a favorite administration claim that 300,000 migrant children went missing under former President Joe Biden—a stat experts say reflects court backlogs rather than lost children—before shouting: “I’m sick of the lying. I’m sick of the distortion of the facts!” He added, “President Trump saving thousands of lives, that includes thousands of lives in New York. You’re welcome!”

The on-air explosion comes as the administration faces internal MAGA warfare over Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin’s pick to lead ICE.

Mullin, who stepped in after Trump fired Kristi Noem, nominated former Oklahoma highway trooper Lance Schroyer. Hardliners like Steve Bannon have blasted Schroyer’s lack of federal experience, and Homan has emerged as the highest-ranking official actively opposing the pick.