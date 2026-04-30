Trump’s Brutal Remark About Prince Harry Revealed

President Donald Trump took a brutal dig at Prince Harry during King Charles’ trip to Washington, a report alleges.

Trump, 79, reportedly joked to a British visitor about the Duke of Sussex: “Can you take him back?”

That’s according to the Daily Mail, which reported Thursday that Trump “loved hosting” Charles and Queen Camilla this week, despite his apparent dislike of the estranged Duke of Sussex. The tabloid reports that Prince William and his wife, Catherine, have also been invited to travel to Washington.

There was no shortage of smiles between King Charles and President Donald Trump during the royal’s visit to Washington. Samir Hussein/WireImage

Trump’s negative remarks about Harry, 41, and his wife, Meghan Markle, 44, go back years.

Last week, Trump brushed off remarks Harry made in Ukraine, in which he implored the U.S. to take more action to end its war with Russia. Trump responded by saying that Harry, who lives in Montecito, California, no longer speaks for the United Kingdom.

“I know one thing, Prince Harry is not speaking for the U.K., that’s for sure,” Trump said. “I think I am speaking for the U.K. more than Prince Harry. But I appreciate his advice very much.”

Trump then sarcastically quipped: “How’s he doing? How’s his wife?”

Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, live in Montecito, California. Alaa Al Sukhni/REUTERS

Harry has taken some veiled swipes at Trump, too.

During an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in December, Harry said that Americans are obsessed with royals. When Colbert pushed back, saying it is not true, Harry responded: “Really? I heard you elected a king.”

Trump has beefed with the Sussexes since 2020, when Meghan appeared in a Michelle Obama-backed get-out-the-vote initiative and spoke of wanting the “change that we all need and deserve.”

First Lady Melania Trump met with Prince Harry during a 2017 ceremony in Toronto, Canada. JONATHAN ERNST/REUTERS

The president, then on the home stretch of his re-election campaign, responded by saying that he is “not a fan” of Meghan.