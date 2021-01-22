Trump’s Business Revenue Nosedived by $120 Million Last Year, Says Report
TINY VIOLIN
Before he slunk out of the White House for the final time as president on Wednesday, Donald Trump quietly filed financial-disclosure forms showing that his businesses have had an absolutely terrible year. According to a Washington Post analysis of the numbers, the ex-president’s hotels, resorts, and other properties were off by more than $120 million in revenue in 2020. The most worrying news for the Trumps is that the biggest losses came from properties with huge debt loads, such as his Washington, D.C. hotel and his Doral resort in Miami, where he can’t afford to lose money. In total, Trump’s filing listed revenue figures for 47 of his companies—mostly made up of Trump-branded golf clubs, hotels, and offices. The Post reports that revenue at those companies cratered by 35 percent last year.