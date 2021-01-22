CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Trump’s Business Revenue Nosedived by $120 Million Last Year, Says Report

    TINY VIOLIN

    Jamie Ross

    Reporter

    Reuters/Carlos Barria

    Before he slunk out of the White House for the final time as president on Wednesday, Donald Trump quietly filed financial-disclosure forms showing that his businesses have had an absolutely terrible year. According to a Washington Post analysis of the numbers, the ex-president’s hotels, resorts, and other properties were off by more than $120 million in revenue in 2020. The most worrying news for the Trumps is that the biggest losses came from properties with huge debt loads, such as his Washington, D.C. hotel and his Doral resort in Miami, where he can’t afford to lose money. In total, Trump’s filing listed revenue figures for 47 of his companies—mostly made up of Trump-branded golf clubs, hotels, and offices. The Post reports that revenue at those companies cratered by 35 percent last year.

    Read it at The Washington Post