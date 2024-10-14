The Trump campaign lambasted Kamala Harris after the 2024 Democratic presidential wannabe laid into the former president at a rally on Sunday, calling out Trump as “weak and unstable.”

Appearing in Greenville, North Carolina, Harris sneered at Trump on a number of topics, including his 60 Minutes interview debacle, his failure to appear with Harris at a second debate, and his failure to release medical records—the latter of which has been a major talking point for Harris over the weekend.

“It makes you wonder—why does his staff want him to hide away?” Harris said. “One must question—are they afraid that people will see that he is too weak and unstable to lead America? Is that what’s going on?”

Harris, meanwhile, appeared for an interview with 60 Minutes last week, accepted a CNN town hall, and released her own medical records via the White House Saturday. In her assessment, the vice president’s doctor claimed she has “the physical and mental resiliency required to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency.”

Harris called out Trump for “not being transparent with the voters” and said “every other presidential candidate in [the] modern era” has released their medical records.

Trump, at 78, is the oldest person to become presidential nominee. He has refused to provide a medical assessment even after he was grazed by a wannabe assassin’s bullet in Pennsylvania on July 13.

Later Sunday, the “War Room,” an official account of the 2024 Trump campaign, took issue with Harris’ comments, posting video on its X account of the moment, which it dubbed as “highly cringe.”

The account also accused Harris of debuting “a new scripted line.”

“She’s projecting again! In reality, President Trump dwarfs Kamala in public appearances, rallies, interviews, and events,” the post said.

Stephen Miller, senior advisor to Trump, pushed his own false conspiracy theory over medical records on X.

“Kamala, who covered up Biden’s mental incapacity for 4 years as the world burned, has thoughts on medical transparency,” Miller wrote. “She literally was the central figure in the greatest continuing medical coverup in American history.”

The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a direct request for comment from the Daily Beast.

Meanwhile House Speaker Mike Johnson defended Trump against releasing medical records in a heated interview with NBC News’ Kristen Welker, claiming Harris was “desperate” and sinking in the polls.” He added: “Donald Trump’s health is on display. Everyone in America can see it.”