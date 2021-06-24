Trump Lawyer Called Rudy a ‘F*cking Asshole’ During Oval Office Meltdown: New Book
ELECTION FRICTION
In Wall Street Journal journalist Michael C. Bender’s book on the 2020 election, he details an argument in which Trump’s campaign lawyer Justin Clark screamed at Rudy Giuliani that he was a “fucking asshole” amid their efforts to overturn the election result. The book, Frankly, We Did Win this Election: The Inside Story of How Trump Lost, reveals that Trump brought Clark into the Oval Office a week after the election with Giuliani on speakerphone. Giuliani and Clark bickered over the results in Georgia, with Giuliani saying it should be contested. After Clark said they couldn’t legally request a recount until the result was certified, Giuliani allegedly called him a liar causing Clark to go ballistic. After this, Bender writes, Clark stopped going to the White House. Meanwhile, Giuliani and Trump embarked on a failed, months-long crusade to find non-existent voter fraud. It eventually lead to Giuliani’s legal license being suspended in New York on Thursday.