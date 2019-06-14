Trump’s Campaign Says It Will Handle Foreign Intel on Opponents on ‘Case by Case’ Basis

President Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign says it will deal with foreign offers of damaging information on opponents on a “case by case basis,” CBS News reports. “The president's directive, as he said, [is] a case by case basis,” Kayleigh McEnany, the national press secretary for the Trump re-election campaign, told CBSN late Thursday. McEnany said the president’s campaign staff would follow “his lead” on the matter and do whatever he wants them to do. “The president is our leader, we follow everything he does, his directives,” she said. “He said he would likely do both: Listen to what they have to say, but also report it to the FBI.” The president said in an interview with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos on Wednesday that he would be open to hearing out foreign leaders who say they have information that could damage his Democratic opponents—even after a tumultuous investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. McEnany, however, denied that Trump’s remarks were an “open invitation” for foreign actors to interfere in the 2020 campaign.