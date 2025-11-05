Trump Misspells ‘Tacos’ in Bizarre Fiesta-Themed Message to Supporters

President Donald Trump’s campaign has sent a puzzling, Mexican-themed fundraising email that has an AI-generated typo.

The Tuesday email, with “It’s Taco Tuesday!” in the subject line, has what appears to be an AI-generated image of Trump wearing a sombrero, holding a taco, in front of a banner that has the clearly misspelled word, “TCOS,” written on it.

The Tuesday email had "It’s Taco Tuesday!" in the subject line. MeidasTouch News

Below the image, the email reads, “I love LEGAL immigrants—especially Mexicans! They are hardworking. They open very delicious restaurants.”

It then follows up the racially charged praise with a question: “Should we deport EVERY illegal alien?”

The email asks supporters to “RESPOND BEFORE 10:30 P.M.” and pleas with them to “chip in $20.25” to “maintain the MAGA momentum.”

The president then supposedly signs off on the email with an exclamatory “Thank you!” with his name and Facebook profile picture.

The message was sent from WinRed, a for-profit Conservative fundraising platform started in 2019 to compete with the Democrat Party’s ActBlue.

Two Trump-launched joint committees are the two biggest recipients of donations sent to WinRed from 2023 to 2024.

The president came under scrutiny in late September when he posted an AI-generated meme of House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries with a mustache and a sombrero.

Trump shared the Sept. 29 video to TruthSocial amid the looming government shutdown, which started on Oct. 1.

The deepfake video has mariachi music playing in the background with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer giving a fabricated speech.

“Look, guys, there’s no way to sugarcoat it. Nobody likes Democrats anymore. We have no voters left because of all of our woke, trans bulls--t,” Schumer’s likeness says.

Vice President JD Vance defended the post on the first day of the government shutdown, insisting that it was funny.

“The president’s joking, and we’re having a good time,” Vance told reporters.

Jeffries, on the other hand, said the deepfake was “disgusting” and “racist.”

“Mr. President, the next time you have something to say about me, don’t cop out through a racist and fake AI video. When I’m back in the Oval Office, say it to my face,” said at a Sept. 30 press conference.

The White House or WinRed did not immediately respond to requests for comment.