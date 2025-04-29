Newly brazen Canadian voters headed to the polls on Monday to deliver an FU to Donald Trump, according to a CNN report. The network interviewed voters in the nation’s capital, Ottawa, and found that Canadians had forgotten their ‘polite’ stereotype. Speaking after the country successfully nominated liberal Mark Carney as the country’s permanent prime minister, one woman said: “I voted for who would be the best to take care of Trump. Because Trump is, I’m sorry to say, an a--hole.” Adding to her withering rebuke, she said: “He shouldn’t even be president of the United States. But because he is, we need a strong person so that we can stand strong.” The race appeared to be a shoo-in for Canada’s center-right party led by Pierre Poilievre, until Trump’s tariffs and “51st state” rhetoric irked Canadians into picking Carney. “I’m not sure what one does with a madman, even individual Canadians are doing what they can by shopping non-American,” another voter said. She called Trump’s policies and language towards Canada “ridiculous.” Another citizen said Canadian sovereignty was foremost in her mind when she lodged her vote. “It’s a scary time with what’s happening across the border,” she added.
Trump’s Canadian PM Pick Hammered So Hard He Loses His Seat in Parliament
Pierre “Maple MAGA” Poilievre’s support for President Donald Trump didn’t just cost him his bid for the Canadian premiership—he is also on track to lose his longtime seat in the Canadian Parliament. The leader of the Conservative Party has represented the riding of Carleton in Ottawa since 2004. He was narrowly unseated in Monday’s election by Liberal Bruce Fanjoy, the CBC projected early Tuesday. Throughout his career, Poilievre, 45, has fought to reduce the size of the federal government and cut regulations. He has spoken favorably of Trump, attacked “woke ideology,” and—in a nod to MAGA’s “America First”—adopted the slogan “Canada First.” Just a few months ago, he looked all but certain to be Canada’s next prime minister, as his party was ahead in the polls by 20 points. But as Trump has ignited a trade war with Canada and threatened to annex the U.S.’s northern neighbor as its “51st state,” Prime Minister Mark Carney’s Liberals won more seats in Monday’s election. Carney had positioned himself as the best candidate to take on Trump, vowing to protect the country’s sovereignty and economic interests.
Bill Belichick’s girlfriend Jordon Hudson reportedly walked off set during the football coach’s awkward interview with CBS News Sunday. Citing sources familiar with the situation, TMZ reports that Hudson, 24, interrupted Belichick’s interview with Tony Dokoupil on Sunday Morning on numerous occasions while filming, and “got so heated” at one point that “she stood up and walked out.” Hudson reportedly delayed the interview “for about half an hour,” forcing higher-ups at CBS News to “salvage” the footage they had. Belichick’s interview went viral Sunday for featuring an awkward moment between Hudson and Dokoupil. When the journalist asked Belichick, 73, how he and Hudson met, the former cheerleader, who was off-camera, interjected to say: “We’re not talking about this.” “No?” Dokoupil replied. “No,” Hudson quipped back. Dokoupil described her as a “constant presence” during the segment, which was to promote Belichick’s new book The Art of Winning: Lessons from a Life in Football. Hudson began dating Belichick, who is 50 years her senior, in 2023. They made their relationship public a year later.
Susan Sarandon’s daughter, Eva Amurri, has undergone breast reduction surgery a year after online users bullied her for wearing a low-cut gown at her wedding. The actress first announced her plans for surgery earlier this month, telling her Instagram followers that it’s something she had dreamed of for two decades. “It feels surreal and empowering to be finally doing something that I had always wanted to do, but hadn’t simply because of fear of anesthesia,” she wrote. Amurri, 40, was candid in the lead-up to the surgery, sharing glimpses of her preparations and offering aftercare tips. After going under the knife last week, she posted updates on her recovery. “I’m looking at these next few weeks as a great opportunity to be kind to myself and nurture myself,” she said. In July 2024, Amurri faced criticism online for wearing a low-cut gown after sharing photos from her wedding to chef Ian Hock. In a post on her blog, she said the cruel comments reduced her to tears, but she remained defiant. “My body isn’t something I’m ashamed of,” she wrote.
Former First Lady Michelle Obama opened up about how she feels about President Donald Trump’s first 100 days back in office, saying she fears most for immigrants and people of color rather than herself. Obama revealed on Monday’s episode of Jay Shetty’s On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast that the plight of immigrants and people of color is what “frightens” her and “keeps [her] up at night,” adding that she isn’t sure if “we will have the advocates to protect everybody.” She said she also worries about the current “leadership that is, sort of, indiscriminately determining who belongs and who doesn’t, and we know that those decisions aren’t being made with courts and with due process.” The former first lady said that “it’s not the fear for myself anymore” that occupies her, but those who face “so much bias and so much racism and so much ignorance.”
Bestselling German novelist Alexandra Fröhlich, 58, was shot dead on her houseboat Tuesday. Local authorities said that the author was attacked in her houseboat on the Holzhafen bank of the Elbe River in Hamburg early Tuesday morning. “After evaluating traces and evidence, the investigating authorities now believe that the woman died as a result of violence,” a police spokesperson told local media. Police said that Fröhlich, a mother-of-three, was discovered by her son. She originally started out as a journalist in Ukraine and founded a women’s magazine in Kyiv. Her career as a novelist began in 2012 when she released her bestselling debut novel My Russian Mother-in-Law and Other Catastrophes, which she said was based on her experience being married to a Russian. She then published another successful novel in 2016 titled Death is a Certainty, as well as Skeletons in the Closet in 2019. Authorities are still looking for witnesses who might have seen any suspicious activity around the houseboat. Local media also reported that divers were deployed in the river, presumably to find the murder weapon. The police have not yet announced any suspects.
A Democratic congressman has launched the first impeachment effort of President Donald Trump’s second term. Michigan Rep. Shri Thanedar introduced seven articles of impeachment against Trump on Monday, though the effort is unlikely to succeed given that Republicans control both chambers of Congress. The articles accuse Trump of obstruction of justice and abuse of executive power, usurpation of appropriations power, abuse of trade powers, international aggression, First Amendment violations, creation of an unlawful office, bribery and corruption, and tyrannical overreach. The House resolution seeks to hold Trump accountable for his chaotic tariff rollout, the creation of the Department of Government Efficiency, and mass deportations, among other infractions. “Donald Trump has repeatedly demonstrated that he is unfit to serve as President and represents a clear and present danger to our nation’s constitution and our democracy,” Thanedar said in a statement. “His unlawful actions have subverted the justice system, violated the separation of powers, and placed personal power and self-interest above public service. We cannot wait for more damage to be done. Congress must act.”
Christie Brinkley once thought Billy Joel was her soulmate. But in her new book, Uptown Girl, the 71-year-old model reveals how his battles with alcohol ultimately shattered that dream—and their marriage. “The drinking was bigger than the both of us. Booze was the other woman and it was beginning to seem that he preferred to be with her rather than me,” she writes in the memoir, named after Joel’s 1983 hit inspired by her, according to Page Six. Brinkley recalls how the singer would disappear on drunken benders during their marriage, which lasted from 1985 to 1994. In one episode, Joel left their daughter Alexa Ray’s fifth birthday party and disappeared for two days, leaving Brinkley with anxious “visions of his car wrapped around a tree” and a “panic I couldn’t shake.” The breaking point came when Joel hosted his band for a rehearsal at their East Hamptons home—then drunkenly accused them of stealing his pasta, even though he had eaten it himself. Brinkley asked Joel for a divorce the next day. “He was acting delusional in a way I’d never seen before,” she said. Despite everything, the exes have stayed friends, and Brinkley said Joel—who has since said he’s stopped drinking—encouraged her to tell her story. “If there wasn’t that issue...” she told Page Six, “I do think that we were probably really soulmates, it was an amazing time of my life.”
Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley defended his golf outing with President Donald Trump one day before his team’s White House visit to celebrate their Super Bowl win. He wrote on X Monday: “lol some people are really upset cause I played golfed and flew to the White House with the PRESIDENT. Maybe I just respect the office, not a hard concept to understand.” The pair were spotted at the Trump National Golf Club in New Jersey Sunday, the president telling reporters “what a nice guy” Barkley was. The NFL star added on X that he recently golfed with former president Barack Obama, and that people should “get out of my mentions with all this politics.” Social media posts showed Barkley and Trump surrounded by "Make America Great Again" hats at the golf club. Barkley was also invited to the JP Morgan Tech 100 summit back in February and snapped photos with Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner. The Eagles are set to visit the White House Monday after bringing home the Super Bowl trophy earlier this year. But Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie said the celebratory visit was “optional.” After their first Super Bowl win in 2018, Trump refused to invite the team to the White House, falsely stating that they took a knee during the national anthem.
Two-year-old TikTok star Preston Ordone died after his family’s truck crashed into a tree Thursday. Preston and his parents, Katelynn and Jaelen Ordone, were coming back from a doctor’s appointment in Covington, Louisiana, when their truck “veered off the roadway to the right and struck a tree,” said Louisiana State Police. According to local authorities, Preston was “improperly restrained in a child safety seat.” Preston’s grandfather, Glen Norris, denies these claims, calling the police statement “hurtful and painful.” Family members of the family shared a video on Katelynn’s Instagram page Sunday with more details on the crash, revealing that both parents were “severely injured.” They said that Katelynn “walked for the first time today” after breaking multiple bones and getting a concussion, and Jaelen had an emergency surgery on one of his legs. The Ordone’s daughter Paisley was at school at the time of the incident. Preston was known as the “okay baby” to Katelynn’s over 400,000 TikTok followers, going viral for saying “okay” to his parents before disobeying them. The family set up a GoFundMe page that has already amassed over $30,000.