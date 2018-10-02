Donald Trump’s weakening of pollution standards for new U.S. cars could directly lead to as many as 299 premature deaths a year by the mid-century, a new analysis states, while it will also contribute to Earth warming by 7 degrees Fahrenheit over pre-industrial levels by 2100. The analysis by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration projects Trump’s policy—which would significantly weaken car-emissions standards, freezing them after 2021 at about 37 miles per gallon—says that 16,819 work days would be missed per year by illnesses associated with auto pollution. “Premature death is the ultimate health effect and this policy, taken with many other policies being proposed by this administration, are all leading to more air pollution,” said Paul Billings, senior vice president for advocacy at the American Lung Association.
