Since George W. Bush’s presidency, there has been an unofficial tradition for the commander-in-chief to give a sit-down interview prior to the Super Bowl.

President Trump did not participate in this tradition last year, but he has agreed to do so this year on CBS. This will be the president’s first interview since the end of the government shutdown.

According to CBS, Trump will speak to Face the Nation moderator Margaret Brennan on Friday. The interview will be aired in pieces on Sunday.

The first part of Trump’s interview will air before CBS’s Super Bowl coverage, during Face the Nation, which begins at 10:30 a.m. ET.

The remainder of Trump’s interview will air at 3:30 p.m. ET.

In the interview, Trump is expected to portray the ending of the government shutdown as “in no way a concession” to Congressional Democrats.

How to Watch Trump’s CBS Face the Nation Interview on TV:

The first part of the interview will be broadcast on CBS prior to the network’s Super Bowl Coverage. Face the Nation starts at 10:30 a.m. ET.

The remainder will be broadcast on CBS during the network’s Super Bowl pregame coverage at 3:30 p.m. ET.

How to Live Stream Trump’s CBS Face the Nation Interview:

You can stream Trump’s interview at 10:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. ET here.