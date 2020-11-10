Trump’s Challenge to Vote in Arizona, Where Biden Leads by 14,000, Involves Just 180 Votes: Attorney
SMALL FRY
Republican officials behind a lawsuit alleging poll workers incorrectly rejected votes cast in person in Arizona on Election Day are reportedly only challenging 180 votes—despite Joe Biden leading Donald Trump by more than 14,000 ballots in the state. On Saturday, Trump’s re-election campaign announced that it had filed a lawsuit in Maricopa County alleging that poll workers didn’t tell in-person voters when electronic ballot tabulation machines rejected their votes. GOP lawyers will make their case in front of a Maricopa County Superior Court judge this week, according to AZ Central, but a county lawyer said that just 180 votes are under question, so it’s very unlikely to have any effect on the overall result. In a Monday hearing, Roopali Desai, an attorney for the Secretary of State’s Office, said the suit is “an effort to find a problem when one does not exist.”