Trump’s Change of Tone in RNC Speech Lasted All of 10 Minutes

Donald Trump started out strong at the Republican National Convention on Thursday as he spoke for the first time since the attempt on his life at a rally in Pennsylvania over the weekend.

And while The New Abnormal co-host Andy Levy admits the former president was intriguing “for a good solid maybe 10 minutes … [though] he eventually just pivoted back to the hits.”

“You know, it sucked,” Levy said of the speech. “I don’t think this speech moves the needle one way or the other.

“He went back into the Trump surrealism part of what we’re used to.”

Then, senior reporter for New York magazine, Sarah Jones, joins the show to spill on Trump vice presidential pick J.D. Vance’s appearance at an event in Washington, D.C., called the National Conservatism Conference. Jones explains how the crowd lapped up Vance’s comments, “which I think is interesting because I don’t consider him a particularly charismatic speaker or figure, but it was very much his crowd and he was comfortable there.”

Plus! Veronica Riccobene, a reporter at The Lever, explains her recent piece uncovering more about Vance—J.D. Vance Wants Police To Track People Who Have Abortions—and why it “should be scary to all of us.”

