Mark Meadows: Lesley Stahl Wasn’t Being a ‘Real’ Reporter in Interview With Trump
‘HE DIDN’T WALK OUT’
White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows disputed CNN’s account that President Trump abruptly cut off last night’s 60 Minutes interview set to air Sunday, but did say host Lesley Stahl came across as more of an “opinion journalist” than a “real” reporter. “Well, he didn’t walk out,” Meadows told Fox Business. “The characterization of that, he spent over 45 minutes with Lesley Stahl. I’ve looked at every single minute of the interview and then some. We have tape of every single minute.” Trump had threatened to preemptively post footage of the CBS show, calling Stahl’s interview “FAKE and BIASED.” He also tweeted a short clip of her not wearing a face mask.
Last night, CNN White House correspondent Kaitlin Collins tweeted there had been “some drama” during the CBS interview, adding that the president “abruptly ended his solo interview after around 45 minutes” and “did not return for a scheduled walk & talk he was supposed to tape” with Vice President Mike Pence.